Tracee Ellis Ross reacts to nude photo of her brother Evan Ross in birthday post

Tracee Ellis Ross is happy to celebrate her younger brother Evan Ross’ birthday, but maybe not when he’s in his birthday suit.

Ashlee Simpson Ross, who has been married to Evan since 2014, shared a celebratory Instagram post for her husband earlier this week to celebrate his birthday on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Actors Evan Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross on April 7, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

In the first photo, Simpson Ross, 36, posted a black and white photo of the couple in a pair of chic ensembles. In a swipe-over, she shared a more intimate photo of her husband, posting a snap she took of the 33-year-old in the shower.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life,” the caption read. “Your spirit is truly infectious, and I’m so lucky to spend everyday with you. 33 baby.”

The second photo seemed to grab a lot of attention from friends and fans, who thought the post was hilarious. Even the birthday boy’s sister Tracee had a laugh about the photo, commenting, “@ashleesimpsonross 😂😂 the shower photo.”

Tracee, 48, shared her own birthday tribute to her younger brother on Thursday, posting a series of photos of the duo together throughout the years on Instagram, including a mix of glam shots and some sillier photos sprinkled in between.

“Happy Birthday to my baby brother @realevanross,” she wrote in the caption. “How you are 33 is beyond me. I love you soooooo much it’s bananas. Just bananas.”

Evan also received a sweet birthday message from his mother, Diana Ross, on Instagram and Facebook. The Motown legend posted a photo of the two dressed to the nines together sitting side by side, sharing a note to her son in the caption.

“Happy Happy Birthday ! I love you with all my heart,” she wrote. “You are an incredible father and incredible husband and an incredible son and a great friend !You are a gift to me and to the world. ❤️Mom.”

Rhonda Ross, Evan’s sister, posted a birthday message on her Instagram story, which he reposted to his own story later. Rhonda, 50, shared a photo of the two embracing in a side hug as they beamed at the camera. On top of the photo, she shared an interactive “Happy Birthday” sticker and yellow balloons, which floated to the top of the screen throughout the clip.

Based on the multiple posts Evan shared on Instagram from his party, it looked like the actor had a great time celebrating his 33rd birthday. The "ATL" star celebrated his big day surrounded by friends and family at the star-studded party, with Simpson Ross by his side.

The couple have two children together: daughter Jagger Snow, 6, and son Ziggy Blu, who was born on Oct. 29 last year. Simpson Ross, who was previously married to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, shares 12-year-old Bronx Mowgli with her ex.