Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union celebrate each other's birthdays with bikini pics

Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union share a lot more than just their love for one another. They also share the same exact birthday!

To honor the occasion, the 48-year-old actors each posted a celebratory bikini pic of the other on their Instagram accounts to shout out their love and respect for each other.

Union wrote, "We've been on this journey called life together and I couldn't be more proud and grateful to share our birthday with the baddest of the bad, the sharpest of the sharp and the beautiful-est of the beautiful!!" She added, "Happy Birthday @traceeellisross."

In the photo Union shared, Ross can be seen posing under the sun in a black bikini. The birthday twins must have coordinated their posts, because the "Black-ish" star also shared a bikini pic of her Scorpio sister to her social media page as well.

"@gabunion you are a shining and beautiful light," Ross wrote to Union. "I love being your birthday twin. You are a force, an inspiration and one of the only people who can get me to turn up. I love inhabiting a world and an industry with you. Happy Birthday you glorious being!!"

Actors Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross are birthday twins! KMazur / WireImage for InStyle Magazine

Many friends and fans took to the comments section to praise the women on Union's pic.

"Pose" star Indya Moore commented, "THE BAWDY!"

Another person wrote, "Happy Birthday!!!! You look amazing!!!! Today is my 40th birthday!!! Scorpio nation."

On Ross' post, one fan commented, "Scorpios always vibe with other Scorpios."

"Y’all are the baddest!! Just inspiring!! Happy birthday," another added.

The Hollywood stars have only starred in one film together, 2007’s "Daddy’s Little Girls," but it seems their friendship has endured in real life. Their posts highlight the respect they have for one another, and we love to see successful women celebrating each other with so much positive energy. Happy birthday, ladies!