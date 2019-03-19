Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 19, 2019, 3:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

It’s time to go to infinity and beyond … again.

The full trailer for “Toy Story 4” was released on Tuesday, featuring Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks, hitting the road for his latest adventure in the beloved film franchise.

This time out, our fearless hero has to chase down Bonnie’s personal creation, a toy the toddler made in school named Forky, who is just a spruced-up spork who takes issue with his purpose.

“I am not a toy! I was made for soup, salad — maybe chili. And then the trash!” he declares before jumping out of the family camper’s window during a road trip.

Woody, intent on teaching Forky that it’s his duty to help Bonnie make wonderful childhood memories, takes it upon himself to track down Forky before they find themselves in an antique store where they stumble onto Bo Peep, his romantic interest from the original “Toy Story,” who tries to persuade Woody to see that there may be more to life than just being in a child’s room.

Buzz Lightyear and gang then embark on what looks like an epic journey to help Woody through his own self-identity crisis.

“Open your eyes, Woody. There’s plenty of kids out there. Sometimes change can be good,” she reminds him.

Seeing the possibilities that exist in the outside world forces Woody to question all he knows.

“I was made to help a child. I don’t remember it ever being this hard,” he admits.

"Toy Story 4" promises to be an emotional gut check for moviegoers.

"The emotional range of the movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting," Hanks told the BBC last year.

Co-star Tim Allen echoed the sentiment. "It is so emotional; it's so funny; it's so big," he told ET Canada.

In January, both stars marked the end of recording the film.

"Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond. Hanx," Hanks wrote.

"Finished my Buzz for Toy Story 4 today and it got emotional," Allen wrote. "Wonderful full body story. You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story....man its got everything."

Audiences will get to see for themselves just what Allen and Hanks mean when "Toy Story 4" opens June 21.