The reality series “Total Bellas,” focusing on twin-sister wrestlers Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, is about to kick off its third season. Nikki and Brie visit Kathie Lee and Hoda to talk about the show and the status of Nikki’s relationship with John Cena after their wedding was recently called off. Nikki says, “I do have hope for our future, but right now I have to work on me.”