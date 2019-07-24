Natalie Imbruglia made a few announcements on Instagram Wednesday morning that left her fans cheering.

The singer-songwriter, best known for her 1997 cover of Ednaswap's "Torn," just signed a record deal and has new music on the way. But that's not the biggest news she delivered.

At 44 years old, Imbruglia is about to become a mother for the first time.

After sharing the career update alongside a photo of her with her team at label BMG, Imbruglia wrote, "And as you can see from the pic.. there is another announcement... (no I haven’t swallowed a watermelon). I’m expecting my first child this Autumn."

She included a second photo in the post — a selfie that revealed her baby bump and one big smile.

Natalie Imbruglia is excited to soon be a first-time mom. natalie_imbruglia Verified/Instagram

The Australian-born entertainer also shared how she went about making her bundle-of-joy dreams come true.

"For those of you that know me, this has been something I have wanted for a very long time and I’m blessed that this is possible with the help of IVF and a sperm donor," she explained.

But that's all she intends to explain about that part of her path to parenthood.

"I won’t be saying anything more on that publicly," she insisted, adding, "I’m so excited about this next adventure... a new album and I’m going to be a mum!"

Congratulations for both of the new arrivals on the way!