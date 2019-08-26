"Beverly Hills, 90210" has only just returned as "BH90210," but viewers are already wondering how a second season would play out — and now we have an answer.

"This season you'll just see us kind of getting back together and finding our friendships again, and starting to film the reboot," explained Tori Spelling, who helped engineer the return with co-star Jennie Garth.

"BH90210" features original stars Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Tori Spelling, among others. Shane Harvey/FOX

"Next season would be like a full-on reboot, so it would be a show within a show," she continued during an interview with E! News.

To clarify, the idea behind "BH90210" as it currently stands is that it's actually about the "90210" cast returning to film a new version of the show. It's a little meta-confusing for some.

"The premise of this show, it's about the characters behind the characters. It's inside the lives of people that lived in those shoes for those 10 years, and it's about them coming back together," Garth told Entertainment Weekly in May.

And that coming together has been pretty easy for most, Garth said more recently.

"Time passes and it's like no time has passed," she said. "You kinda go right back to the relationship you had when you parted ways originally."

"Beverly Hills, 90210" aired from 1990 to 2000, and made stars of Garth, Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green and Luke Perry, who died in March.

The current iteration has made us all very nostalgic for the 1990s, but so far it's only considered a special event series by Fox, where it's airing. A second season is by no means guaranteed.

Whatever happens, though, we're just happy to have the guys and gals back in town. We're tuning in no matter what comes next!