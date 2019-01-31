Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 4:37 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Drew Weisholtz

Donna Martin sings!

“Beverly Hills, 90210” alum Tori Spelling was revealed as the unicorn on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Masked Singer” after she belted out the electro pop tune “I Love It.”

Judge Ken Jeong correctly guessed it was the 45-year-old actress, too. “This is the only time I’ve ever done anything right in my life,” he joked.

No matter what happened, going on the show was a major victory for Spelling.

“This right now, performing in front of people, is my biggest fear in life,” she told host Nick Cannon after the big reveal.

Spelling admitted she had once been teased for being tone deaf and that it had stayed with her, so appearing on the show was something of a mission.

“I love singing with my kids," an emotional Spelling said. "And I wanted them to know that they could be whatever they want to be, so I did this show.

"I'm sad it took me this long in life to feel confident and feel like I could do something like this, but I’m glad ‘The Masked Singer’ brought it out in me.”

Tori Spelling performing "I Love It" on "The Masked Singer." Fox

Spelling is fiercely protective of her kids, who have become a focal point for critics. A few weeks ago, she posted a photo of her, husband Dean McDermott and their children, along with “90210” co-star Ian Ziering and his family on Instagram. Users quickly pounced on Spelling’s children for appearing unkempt and dirty, causing McDermott to lash out in response.

"I am absolutely horrified and disgusted by the comments being left about my children," he wrote. "Body shaming and bullying my children??!! What is wrong with you people??!!"

Spelling’s four school-aged kids were subject to body-shaming last fall, as well, after she posted a photo of them on their first day of school.

"I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans, and online supportive and loyal community," she shot back. "And thank you to all the #mamabears out there. We always have each other’s backs! For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say, 'Shame on you!'"