Tori Spelling responds to rumors her new look is result of plastic surgery

Tori Spelling is setting the record straight about rumors that she recently got plastic surgery.

Last week, the actor posted a photo of herself rocking matching denim jumpsuits with hairstylist Laura Rugetti and some critics began to wonder if Spelling had gone under the knife since she looked slightly different.

The 48-year-old appeared on Sirius XM's "Jeff Lewis Live" show on Thursday and said she's heard some folks suggesting that she got $100,000 worth of plastic surgery. Alas, it's just the magic of makeup that's making the star look a bit more youthful these days.

“First of all, I have an amazing makeup artist now. Her name is Hailey Hoff, and with contour, she does makeup like no one else,” she said. "I look completely different. I look like I've had a nose job and it's straight now."

Lewis was pretty impressed and decided he needs to get in on the contouring action.

"So it's contouring? I need to do that on the show," he said.

During their interview, Lewis also suggested that Spelling might have a youthful glow because she recently engaged in a bit of exosome therapy, a skin care treatment that can help rejuvenate complexions.

“It could be the exosomes, too, because (the people saying that I got plastic surgery) said my skin looks flawless, so maybe I’m looking younger,” she said. “They said I looked Snooki’s age. She’s 33. I’m like, 'I’ll take that.”

Lewis, who said he also had the same treatment, definitely believes that the exosome therapy helped give Spelling's skin a boost.

“It’s exosomes, I’m telling you. I told you, it is the fountain of youth,” he said.

In 2019, Spelling told People magazine that she's been fending off plastic surgery rumors since she was a teenager starring on "BH90210."

"I remember my dad saying, 'Don't worry. It will go away next week.' But that one thing has stayed with me my entire career!" she said.

At the time, the mother of five got candid with the magazine and talked about the plastic surgery work that she has and hasn't had done.

"I literally had my nose done and my boobs done, and that's it. I'm constantly reading that I've done more," she said.