Tori Spelling pokes fun at tabloid rumors about her in hilarious video

Ever heard a rumor about Tori Spelling? Chances are she's heard it too.

In fact, the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star filmed a wacky video of herself addressing the tabloid headlines that have plagued her throughout her career. She even enlisted hubby Dean McDermott and the kids to help her act out the far-fetched tales.

Spelling, who's a finalist on "Celebrity Show-Off," created the kooky clip for a good cause. If the video gets enough clicks, it will boost her chances of winning the TBS reality competition and raise more funds for her charity of choice, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The series challenges celebrities to see which of them can produce the most compelling content at home. Thanks to fans' votes, Spelling has already surpassed stars like NeNe Leakes and Adam Rippon. She's now taking on fellow finalists Kevin Smith and Jason Mraz.

The new five-minute video kicks off with the mom of five lying in bed with son Beau, 3. Rather than read bedtime stories to her child, she decides to dig into a few stories that have been published about her in tabloid magazines.

Spelling holds nothing back — plastic surgery gossip, financial woes and even the rumor that her late father, legendary film and television producer Aaron Spelling, created "90210" just for her. It's all in the video. And her loved ones — along with celebrity guest stars Denise Richards and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin — are eager to help bring each scandal hilariously to life.

In one funny scene, Spelling and her husband re-enact their first date. After the actress admits to having had "a little bit of a Hollywood makeover," she removes her false eyelashes, her wig and more until only a monstrous version of herself remains.

Watch Spelling address the gossip in the video above!