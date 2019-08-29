Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth were so happy on the day in March when "BH9210," a reboot — with a twist — of their classic "Beverly Hills, 90210" series was formally announced.

And then they got the tragic news that their former co-star and pal Luke Perry had been hospitalized from a stroke. (Perry died a little less than a week later.)

Jennie Garth, Luke Perry, and Tori Spelling at the 2005 TV Land Awards in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

"It was a day of the greatest high and the greatest low," Spelling told People magazine about that glorious and then terrifying day.

"It brought us together on such a deep level," Garth echoed. "Many times during the filming I thought, 'He would be so happy right now to see us.'"

Perry had not signed on for the reboot, as he was busy with "Riverdale." But as Garth noted, he was always supportive of their plans to kick off the show in a fresh, new way.

"Luke was on speakerphone for the first meeting," says Spelling, who co-created "BH90210" with Garth, Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini. "He was so supportive, and really proud that we were putting it together."

The original "Beverly Hills, 90210" gang: Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Luke Perry, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling. Alamy Stock

She added, "He was like, 'Don't lose your vision,' 'stick to your guns.' Basically he told us to do what we set out to do and not change our minds."

Now that the show is back for a limited run (though its creators are already deciding how they want a second season to unspool), Garth says they still miss Perry while enjoying the company of all their other old friends and castmates.

"Life came full circle, and we're stuck with each other at this point,” says Garth. "Not to say we don't have our ups and downs, but we love each other, and we're like family. And there's a reason that, 30 years later, we're all back together again."