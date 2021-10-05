Tori Spelling honors '90210' cast's 'special bond that can never be broken' on anniversary

Happy anniversary, "Beverly Hills, 90210!"

The iconic TV show just turned 31 and one of its biggest stars just marked the milestone on Instagram with a loving tribute.

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the '90s teen drama, honored the show that helped her skyrocket to fame and shared a series of photos of the cast on Monday night, using the following words to describe her co-stars: "8 kids who not only fell in love with each other but the entire world also fell in love with."

The 48-year-old reflected on the relationships she formed with her "90210" co-stars over the years and said she feels lucky to have them as lifelong friends.

"We are all imprinted on each other in a special bond that can never be broken. Ever. We are eternally grateful for each other and a 10 year transformative journey," she said.

Spelling was only 16 years old when she first started starring on the show, and she described herself as "shy" and "insecure" in her Instagram tribute. She also explained how the show helped transform her into a confident woman.

"I grew up pretty fast being thrust into the limelight. 90210 taught me such work ethic that I hope my kids all learn. It also taught me that I was worth something," she said.

The actor's late father, Aaron Spelling, was a well-known film and TV producer and worked behind the camera on the hit '90s show. In her social media reflection, Spelling reflected on how growing up in the limelight shaped her and how working on the show was healing in a way.

"Privilege doesn’t mean you don’t have insecurities. I was a young girl who felt ugly. I thought I couldn’t act. That my voice meant nothing. I learned that Tori was more than a rich producers daughter. I am pretty, and pretty damn funny, a fashion trendsetter, and proud creator of America’s most infamous virgin ( Donna was a brilliant role model," she said.

The mother of five said the journey wasn't always easy, but said it was always special and she took a moment to express her gratitude for her loyal fans.

"Thank you to all the fans who literally made us who we are today. A beautiful part of pop culture collective consciousness and history. Thank you to the world for embracing our zip code. Your love and continued love allows our legacy to go on," she wrote.

The actor has been in Europe filming over the last month and she said she could feel the love that everyone has for the show.

"My name was never said yet I proudly turned around every time I heard “Donna”. Forever I am Donna Martin. And, she is me. Soul sisters," she wrote.