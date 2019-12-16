Tori Spelling has no desire to join 'Real Housewives': 'I'm too nice'

Tori Spelling may be a wife, but she’s not a “housewife.”

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star is clarifying rumors that she wants to join the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“I could never do that,” she told reporters last Friday, according to People. “I love to watch it and I’m friends with them, I’m just like nope, I just wanna watch it on TV.”

Last August, Spelling, 46, told SiriusXM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show” that she was "sad" "90210" co-star and longtime friend Jennie Garth was approached about appearing on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but she hadn’t.

“I was born in Beverly Hills, so I have one thing going for me,” Spelling, who is a fan of the series, said. “I’m married with a lot of kids. Drama follows me everywhere. They’ve never asked me.”

Spelling, who has appeared as herself in multiple reality shows, now says her comments were “misinterpreted” and she has been dogged by talk that she’d like to be on “The Real Housewives,” adding that she’s merely a fan.

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott attend Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party Holiday Celebrity Skating Event at Staples Center on Dec. 13, 2019 in Los Angeles with their children Stella, Hattie, Liam and Beau. Ari Perilstein / Getty Images

“It’s one of my favorite shows, but not to be on, just to watch. As a viewer like everyone else,” she said.

The actress, 46, also said she “would get eaten alive” on the program.

“I am too nice and a people pleaser to get in those fights they get into,” she admitted.