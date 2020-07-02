Sign up for our newsletter

Tori Spelling and husband Dean McDermott had a lot to celebrate last week.

Not only were they finally getting a chance to reunite with McDermott’s oldest son, Jack, after spending months apart in quarantine, but they were also excited to mark Pride Month with the LGBTQ+ member of the family.

And they did it in a way to surprise Jack and to thrill Spelling’s fans at the same time.

See the star of the family’s Pride pool party: Donna Martin!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Well, sort of.

In a clip the family filmed for TBS’s YouTube series “Celebrity Show-Off,” Spelling helped transform her husband into her beloved “Beverly Hills, 90210” character.

“Jack’s dream is to see his dad in drag, so we are making this happen today,” the 47-year-old actress said.

In order to make that dream a reality for the 21-year-old, Spelling decided to re-create a fashion moment from her own past, using little more than that a couple of fake sunflowers she clipped off of a wreath, a little black dress and a whole lot of hot glue.

When Jack arrived, he was greeted by his younger siblings, a candy-filled buffet, a rainbow assortment of bubbly, a DJ, a couple of dancers … and his dad, like he’d never seen him before.

“I have arranged to have a dream come true for you today,” Spelling said. “Introducing, all the way from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210,’ it is Deana Martin!”

When McDermott stepped out, everyone chanted a spin on a fan-favorite “90210” line: “Deana Martin graduates!”

“I have graduated, b----es!” the 53-year-old shouted before hugging his son and wishing him a “happy Pride.”

As for Jack, he smiled, blushed and cringed, all at once.