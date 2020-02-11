Tori Spelling calls out Oscars for excluding Luke Perry from in memoriam

Tori Spelling has a few words she wants to share with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — specifically about why it has left out some very important men in her life during the Oscars' annual in memoriam segment.

The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star took to Twitter Monday to call out the Academy on two such omissions.

Now two of the most creative and talented men I have ever known, loved, and lost have not been mentioned in the #oscars memoriam. First, my Dad Aaron Spelling who passed in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed in 2019. 😢 — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) February 11, 2020

Luke Perry and Tori Spelling in 2005 Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Perry and Spelling were co-stars on "90210," which ran from 1990-2000. Perry died March 4, 2019, following a stroke; he was 52.

Her father, Aaron Spelling, was a two-time Emmy winner who produced shows like "90210" and "Charlie's Angels."

Spelling's husband, Dean McDermott, also posted on Instagram about the in memoriam segment.

"Thank you @people for bringing this to the public’s attention. Also missing from the in Memoriam is Sid Haig, Tim Conway, Michael J. Pollard, Jan-Michael Vincent and Cameron Boyce. Not to mention the 2007 snub of the great Aaron Spelling. Got an explanation for us @theacademyawards.oscars @theoscars2020."

Spelling and McDermott are not alone in their sadness over the omission: Fans have been taking to social media ever since the ceremony ended to express their disappointment.

Dad Aaron Spelling with his daughter, Tori, in 2004 Ray Mickshaw / WireImage

The Academy released a statement Monday, obtained by E! News, regarding Perry's absence in the in memoriam segment.

"The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment," the statement read. "An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time. All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery."