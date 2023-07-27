Who is Tori Kelly's husband? What to know about André Murillo

Tori Kelly can rely on her husband, André Murillo, for support.

After reports surfaced that the R&B singer was reportedly hospitalized for blood clots over the weekend, Murillo gave fans an update on his wife’s condition, saying she is “smiling again” and “feeling stronger” in a July 26 statement on Instagram.

The couple have been married since 2018. In May, Murillo celebrated their 5-year wedding anniversary by sharing a gallery on Instagram, including a photo of them hugging on their wedding day.

In the caption, Murillo said, “Each and every year Tori’s love becomes more incredible to me. It is grace upon grace!”

Read on to learn more about Murillo.

Murillo was born in Germany and is German-American

Murillo was born in Bremerhaven, Germany, in 1990, to a German mom and a father in the U.S. Army, per an article in the O.C. Register.

He went from high school basketball MVP to college athlete

Murillo, who stands 6 foot 7, played basketball in high school, college and in a European professional league.

In 2008, Murillo graduated from El Toro High School in Lake Forest, California, where he was named MVP. He then played basketball at Concordia University Irvine and Biola University, a private Christian school in California.

Murillo almost his life in a stabbing, then had a religious awakening

In his 2012 interview with Biola University, Murillo said he had a close call with death when he attended Concordia University.

“During my time at Concordia, I nearly lost my life in a stabbing, which forced me to think about the reality of death and the meaning of life,” he said.

In the aftermath of the incident, Murillo said he "turned to drugs." He was later put on probation and dismissed from uniersity, he said. “At that time, my main idols were basketball, teammates and drugs. I was absolutely devastated when I was kicked out of college,” he said.

At his lowest point, Murillo felt “completely hopeless.” Speaking to Biola University’s press outlet, he said it was at that moment he asked God for forgiveness and was “overcome by an overwhelming sense of love.”

He said, “I opened up the Bible and was given not only hope, but life. I was instantly saved from my drug addiction and fell in love with God. My tears of desperation turned into tears of repentance.”

Murillo noted that it was his faith who got him through that tough time in his life. When he thought about returning to school, he thought that Biola University would be right for him since it’s a private Christian school.

There, he majored in “Biblical studies with the goal of entering a career in ministry and playing professional basketball.”

After college, he played basketball in Germany

Murillo went on to play for the Hamburg Towers and the Rostock Seawolves in Germany.

However, he has since retired from basketball after he suffered an injury that affected his career.

Murillo is Kelly’s ‘best friend’

In a 2018 interview with Us Weekly, Kelly revealed what it was like to be married to Murillo and she said it’s been “amazing.”

“It’s so special to have your best friend (as a) partner and get to do life together,” she added.

Kelly also talked about the times that they were dating and said that one of the spots they liked to go to was Disneyland.

“We were literally at Disneyland the other day just walking around. We don’t even necessarily go on rides all the time. We’ll just get food just because it’s happy. It’s the happiest place on Earth,” she said.