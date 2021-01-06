Last year's Grammy Awards were one of the final award shows of the year to be held in a large crowd; not long after the Jan. 26 event at Staples Center in Los Angeles, everyone went into quarantine and shows like the Grammys went virtual.

And soon it will be the Grammys' turn, though the 63rd annual event has been postponed from Jan. 31 to a later date in March. As you sift through the list of nominees in all 83 categories, how about taking a look back to Grammy winners through the years? Here's a complete list of every winner for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year and best new artist ... with one very special exception. See who won in the year you were born!

Complete List of Record of the Year Winners

Song of the year is awarded for a single, or one track featured on an album. The award goes to the performer of the song, the producers, the sound engineers, the master engineer, and the sound mixers, none of whom may have written it.

Billie Eilish after winning multiple Grammy awards in 2020. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

2020: "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

2019: "This Is America," Childish Gambino

2018: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars

2017: "Hello," Adele

2016: "Uptown Funk," Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars

2015: "Stay With Me," Sam Smith

2014: "Get Lucky," Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers

2013: "Somebody That I Used to Know," Gotye featuring Kimbra

2012: "Rolling in the Deep," Adele

2011: "Need You Now," Lady Antebellum

2010: "Use Somebody," Kings Of Leon

2009: "Please Read the Letter," Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

2008: "Rehab," Amy Winehouse

The Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks) pose with their Grammy awards in 1999. Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

2007: "Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks

2006: "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," Green Day

2005: "Here We Go Again," Ray Charles and Norah Jones

2004: "Clocks," Coldplay

2003: "Don't Know Why," Norah Jones

2002: "Walk On," U2

2001: "Beautiful Day," U2

2000: "Smooth," Santana featuring Rob Thomas

1999: "My Heart Will Go On" (Love Theme From "Titanic") - Celine Dion

1998: "Sunny Came Home," Shawn Colvin

1997: "Change the World," Eric Clapton

1996: "Kiss From a Rose," Seal

1995: "All I Wanna Do," Sheryl Crow

Whitney Houston with a Grammy award in 1986. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

1994: "I Will Always Love You," Whitney Houston

1993: "Tears in Heaven," Eric Clapton

1992: "Unforgettable," Natalie Cole (With Nat "King" Cole)

1991: "Another Day in Paradise," Phil Collins

1990: "Wind Beneath My Wings," Bette Midler

1989: "Don't Worry Be Happy," Bobby McFerrin

1988: "Graceland," Paul Simon

1987: "Higher Love," Steve Winwood

1986: "We Are the World," USA For Africa (Various Artists)

1985: "What's Love Got to Do With It," Tina Turner

1984: "Beat It," Michael Jackson

1983: "Rosanna," Toto

1982: "Bette Davis Eyes," Kim Carnes

1981: "Sailing," Christopher Cross

1980: "What A Fool Believes," The Doobie Brothers

Billy Joel, backstage at the Grammys in 1981. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

1979: "Just the Way You Are," Billy Joel

1978: "Hotel California," Eagles

1977: "This Masquerade," George Benson

1976: "Love Will Keep Us Together," Captain & Tennille

1975: "I Honestly Love You," Olivia Newton-John

1974: "Killing Me Softly With His Song," Roberta Flack

1973: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," Roberta Flack

1972: "It's Too Late," Carole King

1971: "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Simon and Garfunkel

1970: "Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)," 5th Dimension

1969: "Mrs. Robinson," Simon and Garfunkel

1968: "Up, Up, and Away," 5th Dimension

1967: "Strangers in the Night," Frank Sinatra

1966: "A Taste of Honey," Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass

1965: "The Girl From Ipanema," Stan Getz and Astrud Gilberto

1964: "Days of Wine and Roses," Henry Mancini

Tony Bennett perfoming during a presentation of Grammy-winning songs from the 8th annual awards, which were held in 1966. NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

1963: "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," Tony Bennett

1962: "Moon River," Henry Mancini

1961: "The Theme from 'A Summer Place'," Percy Faith and His Orchestra

1960: "Mack the Knife," Bobby Darin

1959: "Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)," Domenico Modugno

Complete List of Song of the Year Winners

Song of the year is awarded for a single, or one track featured on an album. The award goes to the songwriter who wrote the lyrics or melody to the song. Names listed here are the performers of the song (who may also be the composers).

2020: "Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

2019: "This Is America," Childish Gambino

2018: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars

2017: "Hello," Adele

2016: "Thinking Out Loud," Ed Sheeran

2015: "Stay With Me," Sam Smith

2014: "Royals," Lorde

2013: "We Are Young," Fun. Featuring Janelle Monae

2012: "Rolling in the Deep," Adele

2011: "Need You Now," Lady Antebellum

Beyonce with two of the Grammy awards she earned in 2017. Chris Pizzello / AP

2010: "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)," Beyoncé

2009: "Viva la Vida," Coldplay

2008: "Rehab," Amy Winehouse

2007: "Not Ready to Make Nice," Dixie Chicks

2006: "Sometimes You Can't Make it on Your Own," U2

2005: "Daughters," John Mayer

2004: "Dance with My Father," Luther Vandross

2003: "Don't Know Why," Norah Jones

2002: "Fallin'" Alicia Keys

2001: "Beautiful Day," U2

2000: "Smooth," Rob Thomas and Santana

1999: "My Heart Will Go On," Celine Dion

1998: "Sunny Came Home," Shawn Colvin

1997: "Change the World," Eric Clapton

1996: "Kiss From a Rose," Seal

1995: "Streets of Philadelphia," Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen with some of his Grammy awards in 1995. Steve Granitz / WireImage

1994: "A Whole New World," Peabo Bryson & Regina Belle

1993: "Tears in Heaven," Eric Clapton

1992: "Unforgettable," Natalie Cole and Nat King Cole

1991: "From a Distance," Bette Midler

1990: "Wind Beneath My Wings," Bette Midler

1989: "Don't Worry, Be Happy," Bobby McFerrin

1988: "Somewhere Out There," Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram

1987: "That's What Friends Are For," Dionne Warwick & Friends

1986: "We are the World," USA for Africa

1985: "What's Love Got to Do with It," Tina Turner

1984: "Every Breath You Take," The Police

1983: "Always on My Mind," Willie Nelson

1982: "Bette Davis Eyes," Kim Carnes

1981: "Sailing," Christopher Cross

1980: "What a Fool Believes," The Doobie Brothers

1979: "Just the Way You Are," Billy Joel

1978: "Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star is Born)," Barbra Streisand

1977: "I Write the Songs," Barry Manilow

1976: "Send in the Clowns, " Judy Collins

1975: "The Way We Were," Barbra Streisand

1974: "Killing Me Softly with His Song," Roberta Flack

1973: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," Roberta Flack

1972: "You've Got a Friend," James Taylor & Carole King

Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon holding their Grammy awards from 1970. Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

1971: "Bridge Over Troubled Water," Simon & Garfunkel

1970: "Games People Play," Joe South

1969: "Little Green Apples," O.C. Smith

1968: "Up, Up and Away," The 5th Dimension

1967: "Michelle," The Beatles

1966: "The Shadow of Your Smile," Tony Bennett

1965: "Hello, Dolly!" Louis Armstrong

1964: "Days of Wine and Roses," Henry Mancini

1963: "What Kind of Fool Am I," Sammy Davis Jr.

1962: "Moon River," Henry Mancini

1961: "Theme of 'Exodus'," Various Artists

1960: "The Battle of New Orleans," Johnny Horton

1959: "Nel Blu Dipinto Di Blu (Volare)," Domenico Modugno

Complete List of Album of the Year Winners

Album of the year once only went to the artist who created the album, and the album's producers. But starting in 1999, sound engineers and mixers are also honored, along with featured artists on the album. Songwriters are not included, though.

2020: Billie Eilish, "When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

2019: Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"

Bruno Mars holds his Grammy awards at the 2018 ceremony. Charles Sykes / AP

2018: Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

2017: Adele, "25"

2016: Taylor Swift, "1989"

2015: Beck, "Morning Phase"

2014: Daft Punk, "Random Access Memories"

2013: Mumford & Sons, "Babel"

2012: Adele, "21"

2011: Arcade Fire, "The Suburbs"

2010: Taylor Swift, "Fearless"

2009: Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, "Raising Sand"

2008: Herbie Hancock, "River: The Joni Letters"

2007: Dixie Chicks, "Taking the Long Way"

Frequent Grammy-winners U2 pose with awards at the 2001 ceremony. David McNew / Getty Images

2006: U2, "How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb"

2005: Ray Charles & Various Artists, "Genius Loves Company"

2004: OutKast, "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below"

2003: Norah Jones, "Come Away with Me"

2002: Various Artists, "'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Soundtrack"

2001: Steely Dan, "Two Against Nature"

2000: Santana, "Supernatural"

1999: Lauryn Hill, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill"

1998: Bob Dylan, "Time Out of Mind"

1997: Celine Dion, "Falling Into You"

1996: Alanis Morissette, "Jagged Little Pill"

Alanis Morrisette with her Grammy award at the 1999 ceremony. HECTOR MATA / AFP via Getty Images

1995: Tony Bennett, "MTV Unplugged"

1994: Whitney Houston, "The Bodyguard"

1993: Eric Clapton, "Unplugged"

1992: Natalie Cole, "Unforgettable... with Love"

1991: Quincy Jones & Various Artists, "Back on the Block"

1990: Bonnie Raitt, "Nick of Time"

1989: George Michael, "Faith"

1988: U2, "The Joshua Tree"

1987: Paul Simon, "Graceland"

1986: Phil Collins, "No Jacket Required"

1985: Lionel Richie, "Can't Slow Down"

1984: Michael Jackson, "Thriller"

1983: Toto, "Toto IV"

1982: John Lennon & Yoko Ono, "Double Fantasy"

1981: Christopher Cross, "Christopher Cross"

1980: Billy Joel, "52nd Street"

1979: Various Artists, "'Saturday Night Fever' Soundtrack"

1978: Fleetwood Mac, "Rumours"

1977: Stevie Wonder, "Songs in the Key of Life"

1976: Paul Simon, "Still Crazy After All These Years"

Stevie Wonder with his award from the 1975 Grammys. Ron Galella / Getty Images

1975: Stevie Wonder, "Fulfillingness' First Finale"

1974: Stevie Wonder, "Innervisions"

1973: George Harrison & Friends (Ravi Shankar, Bob Dylan, Leon Russell, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston, Eric Clapton & Klaus Voormann), "The Concert for Bangladesh"

1972: Carole King, "Tapestry"

1971: Simon & Garfunkel, "Bridge Over Troubled Water"

1970: Blood, Sweat & Tears, "Blood, Sweat & Tears"

1969: Glen Campbell, "By the Time I Get to Phoenix"

1968: The Beatles, "Sgt. Pepper"s Lonely Hearts Club Band"

1967: Frank Sinatra, "A Man and His Music"

1966: Frank Sinatra, "September of My Years"

1965: Stan Getz & João Gilberto, "Getz/Gilberto"

Barbra Streisand with a Grammy award from "A Star is Born" in 1977. Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

1964: Barbra Streisand, "The Barbra Streisand Album"

1963: Vaughn Meader, "The First Family"

1962: Judy Garland, "Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall"

1961: Bob Newhart, "The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart"

1960: Frank Sinatra, "Come Fly With Me!"

1959: Henry Mancini, "The Music from Peter Gunn"

Complete List of Best New Artist Winners

Though eligibility rules have changed over the years, currently an artist must have released at least five singles or tracks, or one album in the eligible year; may not have appeared in the category more than three times before, including as a member of a group; and must have achieved a breakthrough in the public consciousness.

In 1990, Milli Vanilli's Grammy was rescinded after it was revealed that the men awarded (Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus) had not actually sung on the album.

2020: Billie Eilish

2019: Dua Lipa

2018: Alessia Cara

Chance the Rapper celebrating his Grammy win in 2017. LUCY NICHOLSON / Reuters

2017: Chance the Rapper

2016: Meghan Trainor

2015: Sam Smith

2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

2013: Fun

2012: Bon Iver

2011: Esperanza Spalding

2010: Zac Brown Band

Adele with an armful of Grammy awards in 2017. Chris Pizzello / AP

2009: Adele

2008: Amy Winehouse

2007: Carrie Underwood

2006: John Legend

2005: Maroon 5

2004: Evanescence

2003: Norah Jones

Alicia Keys with her four Grammy awards in 2005. ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images

2002: Alicia Keys

2001: Shelby Lynne

2000: Christina Aguilera

1999: Lauryn Hill

1998: Paula Cole

1997: LeAnn Rimes

1996: Hootie & the Blowfish

1995: Sheryl Crow

1994: Toni Braxton

1993: Arrested Development

1992: Marc Cohn

1991: Mariah Carey

Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli with the Grammy awards they received in 1990; soon those prizes would be taken back. Ron Galella / Getty Images

1990: Milli Vanilli (rescinded)

1989: Tracy Chapman

1988: Jody Watley

1987: Bruce Hornsby and the Range

1986: Sade

1985: Cyndi Lauper

1984: Culture Club

1983: Men at Work

1982: Sheena Easton

1981: Christopher Cross

1980: Rickie Lee Jones

1979: A Taste of Honey

1978: Debby Boone

1977: Starland Vocal Band

1976: Natalie Cole

1975: Marvin Hamlisch

Bette Midler with her Grammy award in 1974. CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

1974: Bette Midler

1973: America

1972: Carly Simon

1971: The Carpenters

1970: Crosby, Stills & Nash

1969: José Feliciano

1968: Bobbie Gentry

1966: Tom Jones

1965: The Beatles

1964: The Swingle Singers

1963: Robert Goulet

1962: Peter Nero

Bob Newhart with Nat "King" Cole at the 1960 Grammy awards. Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images