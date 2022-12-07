It's that time of the year when everybody is looking back on the past 12 months, and Google is doing just that with its 2022 Year in Search report.

The tech company on Dec. 7 released the list that highlights the top trending searches on Google in the United States over the last year.

Americans took to the search engine to learn about high-profile pop culture stories (like the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial) and celebrity deaths (including Betty White, Bob Saget, Queen Elizabeth II and Anne Heche). Google users were also eager to hear about product shortages, Roe v. Wade, gas prices and COVID-19.

In addition to its top 10 most-searched items, Google also released top searches in 8 specific categories, like athletes and TV shows. Check out the full lists below!

Searches

Wordle Election results Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget Ukraine Mega Millions Powerball numbers Anne Heche Jeffrey Dahmer

News

Election results Queen Elizabeth passing Ukraine Powerball numbers Hurricane Ian Monkeypox Texas school shooting Will Smith Oscars Johnny Depp verdict Roe v Wade

People

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Antonio Brown Kari Lake Anna Sorokin (Delvey) Chris Rock Andrew Tate Adam Levine Serena Williams

Actors

Johnny Depp Will Smith Amber Heard Chris Rock Julia Fox Joseph Quinn Jada Pinkett Smith Ezra Miller Miles Teller Ashley Judd

Athletes

Antonio Brown Serena Williams Joe Burrow Aaron Judge Manti Te’o Brittney Griner Shaun White Eileen Gu Baker Mayfield Kamila Valieva

Passings

Betty White Queen Elizabeth Bob Saget Anne Heche Aaron Carter Olivia Newton John Ray Liotta Leslie Jordan Takeoff Taylor Hawkins

Movies

Encanto Thor: Love and Thunder Top Gun: Maverick The Batman Everything Everywhere All at Once Black Adam Jurassic World Dominion Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Morbius Turning Red

Musicians and Bands

Adam Levine Mary J. Blige Lil Tjay Kendrick Lamar Migos Tommy Lee Kate Bush Ricky Martin Young Thug Foo Fighters

TV Shows

Euphoria Stranger Things The Watcher Inventing Anna House of the Dragon Moon Knight Yellowstone The Summer I Turned Pretty Obi-Wan Kenobi She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Songs

We Don’t Talk About Bruno —Encanto Surface Pressure — Encanto Jiggle Jiggle — Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras As It Was — Harry Styles Running Up That Hill — Kate Bush Glimpse of Us — Joji About Damn Time — Lizzo Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift What Else Can I do — Encanto

Sports Teams

Philadelphia Phillies Boston Celtics Golden State Warriors Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams New York Rangers San Diego Padres San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Guardians Calgary Flames

Games

Wordle Quordle Elden Ring Heardle Worldle Nerdle God of War Ragnarök Lost Ark Overwatch 2 Globle

Recipes

Sugo Cincinnati Chili Marry Me Chicken Quick pancake Mango pie Green goddess salad Jennifer Aniston salad Grinder sandwich Bella Hadid sandwich The Bear spaghetti

Near Me

Gas prices near me At home COVID test near me Voting near me Early voting near me PCR test near me COVID booster near me Easter egg hunt near me Where to vote near me Concerts near me n95 masks near me

Definitions

Rupee Oligarch Cacao Homer Recession Canny Foray Trove Saute Tacit

Who is...

Who is Andrew Tate? Who is winning the election? Who is the king of England? Who is the watcher? Who is Alex Jones? Who is Jeffrey Dahmer? Who is next in line for the throne? Who is Amber Heard? Who is Aaron Carter? Who is in NATO?

How to help...

How to help Ukraine? How to help Ukrainian refugees? How to help abortion rights? How to help Ukraine army? How to help Uvalde? How to help Hurricane Ian? How to help Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona? How to help a dry cough? How to help restless leg syndrome during pregnancy? How to help toddler with cough?

How to pronounce...

Qatar Kyiv Puzzle Omicron Encanto Xochitl Adele Diwali Oligarch Uvalde

Shortages

Diesel shortage Baby formula shortage Tampon shortage Adderall shortage Sriracha shortage Food shortage Cream cheese shortage Avocado shortage Lettuce shortage Epidural shortage

Tickets

Disneyland tickets Bad Bunny tickets Taylor Swift tickets Phillies tickets Blink 182 tickets Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tickets Paul McCartney tickets San Diego Padres tickets Coachella tickets Steve Lacy tickets

Hum to Search: Top hummed songs

Everybody (Backstreets Back), Backstreet Boys Never Gonna Give You Up, Rick Astley We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Encanto Enemy, Imagine Dragons Seven Nation Army, The White Stripes World’s Smallest Violin, AJR Toxic, BoyWithUke Heat Waves, Glass Animals abcdefu, Gayle Industry Baby, Lil Nas X

Google Maps: Top searched cultural landmarks

Skinwalker Ranch, Gusher, Utah Public Art “Urban Light”, Los Angeles, California Korean Friendship Bell, San Pedro, California Tree of Life, Forks, Washington Chinatown Gate, Boston, Massachusetts Duke Paoa Kahanamoku Statue, Honolulu, Hawaii Japantown Peace Plaza, San Francisco, California Mrs. Doubtfire’s House, San Francisco, California Dignity Statue, Chamberlain, South Dakota Mill Mountain Star, Roanoke, Virginia

Google Maps: Top searched exhibits

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience — Washington DC, Washington D.C. Illuminarium Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience — Seattle, Seattle, Washington Dinos Alive Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, Las Vegas, Nevada Van Gogh Raleigh: The Immersive Experience, Raleigh, North Carolina Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience — Boston, Boston, Massachusetts Van Gogh New Orleans: The Immersive Experience, New Orleans, Louisiana Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure, New York, New York Van Gogh Albany: The Immersive Experience, Albany, New York

Google Maps: Top searched scenic spots