It's that time of the year when everybody is looking back on the past 12 months, and Google is doing just that with its 2022 Year in Search report.
The tech company on Dec. 7 released the list that highlights the top trending searches on Google in the United States over the last year.
Americans took to the search engine to learn about high-profile pop culture stories (like the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial) and celebrity deaths (including Betty White, Bob Saget, Queen Elizabeth II and Anne Heche). Google users were also eager to hear about product shortages, Roe v. Wade, gas prices and COVID-19.
In addition to its top 10 most-searched items, Google also released top searches in 8 specific categories, like athletes and TV shows. Check out the full lists below!
Searches
- Wordle
- Election results
- Betty White
- Queen Elizabeth
- Bob Saget
- Ukraine
- Mega Millions
- Powerball numbers
- Anne Heche
- Jeffrey Dahmer
News
- Election results
- Queen Elizabeth passing
- Ukraine
- Powerball numbers
- Hurricane Ian
- Monkeypox
- Texas school shooting
- Will Smith Oscars
- Johnny Depp verdict
- Roe v Wade
People
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Antonio Brown
- Kari Lake
- Anna Sorokin (Delvey)
- Chris Rock
- Andrew Tate
- Adam Levine
- Serena Williams
Actors
- Johnny Depp
- Will Smith
- Amber Heard
- Chris Rock
- Julia Fox
- Joseph Quinn
- Jada Pinkett Smith
- Ezra Miller
- Miles Teller
- Ashley Judd
Athletes
- Antonio Brown
- Serena Williams
- Joe Burrow
- Aaron Judge
- Manti Te’o
- Brittney Griner
- Shaun White
- Eileen Gu
- Baker Mayfield
- Kamila Valieva
Passings
- Betty White
- Queen Elizabeth
- Bob Saget
- Anne Heche
- Aaron Carter
- Olivia Newton John
- Ray Liotta
- Leslie Jordan
- Takeoff
- Taylor Hawkins
Movies
- Encanto
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Black Adam
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Morbius
- Turning Red
Musicians and Bands
- Adam Levine
- Mary J. Blige
- Lil Tjay
- Kendrick Lamar
- Migos
- Tommy Lee
- Kate Bush
- Ricky Martin
- Young Thug
- Foo Fighters
TV Shows
- Euphoria
- Stranger Things
- The Watcher
- Inventing Anna
- House of the Dragon
- Moon Knight
- Yellowstone
- The Summer I Turned Pretty
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Songs
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno —Encanto
- Surface Pressure — Encanto
- Jiggle Jiggle — Duke & Jones and Louis Theroux
- Unholy — Sam Smith and Kim Petras
- As It Was — Harry Styles
- Running Up That Hill — Kate Bush
- Glimpse of Us — Joji
- About Damn Time — Lizzo
- Anti-Hero — Taylor Swift
- What Else Can I do — Encanto
Sports Teams
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Boston Celtics
- Golden State Warriors
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Rams
- New York Rangers
- San Diego Padres
- San Francisco 49ers
- Cleveland Guardians
- Calgary Flames
Games
- Wordle
- Quordle
- Elden Ring
- Heardle
- Worldle
- Nerdle
- God of War Ragnarök
- Lost Ark
- Overwatch 2
- Globle
Recipes
- Sugo
- Cincinnati Chili
- Marry Me Chicken
- Quick pancake
- Mango pie
- Green goddess salad
- Jennifer Aniston salad
- Grinder sandwich
- Bella Hadid sandwich
- The Bear spaghetti
Near Me
- Gas prices near me
- At home COVID test near me
- Voting near me
- Early voting near me
- PCR test near me
- COVID booster near me
- Easter egg hunt near me
- Where to vote near me
- Concerts near me
- n95 masks near me
Definitions
- Rupee
- Oligarch
- Cacao
- Homer
- Recession
- Canny
- Foray
- Trove
- Saute
- Tacit
Who is...
- Who is Andrew Tate?
- Who is winning the election?
- Who is the king of England?
- Who is the watcher?
- Who is Alex Jones?
- Who is Jeffrey Dahmer?
- Who is next in line for the throne?
- Who is Amber Heard?
- Who is Aaron Carter?
- Who is in NATO?
How to help...
- How to help Ukraine?
- How to help Ukrainian refugees?
- How to help abortion rights?
- How to help Ukraine army?
- How to help Uvalde?
- How to help Hurricane Ian?
- How to help Puerto Rico, Hurricane Fiona?
- How to help a dry cough?
- How to help restless leg syndrome during pregnancy?
- How to help toddler with cough?
How to pronounce...
- Qatar
- Kyiv
- Puzzle
- Omicron
- Encanto
- Xochitl
- Adele
- Diwali
- Oligarch
- Uvalde
Shortages
- Diesel shortage
- Baby formula shortage
- Tampon shortage
- Adderall shortage
- Sriracha shortage
- Food shortage
- Cream cheese shortage
- Avocado shortage
- Lettuce shortage
- Epidural shortage
Tickets
- Disneyland tickets
- Bad Bunny tickets
- Taylor Swift tickets
- Phillies tickets
- Blink 182 tickets
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tickets
- Paul McCartney tickets
- San Diego Padres tickets
- Coachella tickets
- Steve Lacy tickets
Hum to Search: Top hummed songs
- Everybody (Backstreets Back), Backstreet Boys
- Never Gonna Give You Up, Rick Astley
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno, Encanto
- Enemy, Imagine Dragons
- Seven Nation Army, The White Stripes
- World’s Smallest Violin, AJR
- Toxic, BoyWithUke
- Heat Waves, Glass Animals
- abcdefu, Gayle
- Industry Baby, Lil Nas X
Google Maps: Top searched cultural landmarks
- Skinwalker Ranch, Gusher, Utah
- Public Art “Urban Light”, Los Angeles, California
- Korean Friendship Bell, San Pedro, California
- Tree of Life, Forks, Washington
- Chinatown Gate, Boston, Massachusetts
- Duke Paoa Kahanamoku Statue, Honolulu, Hawaii
- Japantown Peace Plaza, San Francisco, California
- Mrs. Doubtfire’s House, San Francisco, California
- Dignity Statue, Chamberlain, South Dakota
- Mill Mountain Star, Roanoke, Virginia
Google Maps: Top searched exhibits
- Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience — Washington DC, Washington D.C.
- Illuminarium Atlanta, Atlanta, Georgia
- Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience — Seattle, Seattle, Washington
- Dinos Alive Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California
- Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Van Gogh Raleigh: The Immersive Experience, Raleigh, North Carolina
- Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience — Boston, Boston, Massachusetts
- Van Gogh New Orleans: The Immersive Experience, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure, New York, New York
- Van Gogh Albany: The Immersive Experience, Albany, New York
Google Maps: Top searched scenic spots
- Dumbo — Manhattan Bridge View, Brooklyn, New York
- Golden Gate View Point, Mill Valley, California
- Bellagio Fountain, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Statue of Liberty View Point, New York, New York
- Horseshoe Bend, Page, Arizona
- Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, Bryson City, North Carolina
- Gatlinburg SkyBridge, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- PA Grand Canyon, Wellsboro, Pennsylvania
- Beverly Hills Sign, Beverly Hills, California
- Glacier Point, Yosemite, Valley, California