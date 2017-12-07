share tweet pin email

Tonya Harding has gone from a disgraced Olympic figure skater to wowing Hollywood stars on the red carpet.

The polarizing two-time Olympian made a buzzed-about appearance at Tuesday's Los Angeles premiere of "I, Tonya," a new movie about her life in which Margot Robbie portrays Harding.

Jordan Strauss / AP Tonya Harding walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of "I, Tonya" at the Egyptian Theatre.

Robbie appeared starstruck after chatting and posing for photos with Harding, 47, who was famously implicated in a plot led by ex-husband Jeff Gillooly to injure rival skater Nancy Kerrigan so that she would not be able to compete in the 1994 Winter Olympics.

Getty Images Tonya Harding and star Margot Robbie hit it off at the premiere of the "I, Tonya" movie in which Robbie portrays Harding.

The movie portrays Harding's rough upbringing under a domineering mother in Oregon and then the attack that made her a notorious sports figure.

The figure skater once famous for her '90s-style outfits, complete with a scrunchie, wore a floor-length gown with orange straps as she mingled with stars of the film, including Allison Janney, who plays her mother, and Sebastian Stan, who plays Gillooly.

Rich Fury / Getty Images (L-R) Craig Gillespie, Sebastian Stan, Steven Rogers, Allison Janney, Tonya Harding, Paul Walter Hauser, Margot Robbie and Tom Quinn attend the after party for the premiere of "I, Tonya" on December 5, 2017 in Hollywood, California.

"I don’t know if I should even say 'Hi' to her, I mean, I play Jeff!" Stan told People. "I’m totally star struck right now."

Gillooly and bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt hired Shane Stant to hit Kerrigan in the knee with a metal baton after a practice session in 1994 in the hope of badly injuring her ahead of the Olympics. Harding went on to win the U.S. championship, but finished eighth at the Olympics in Lillehammer, while Kerrigan recovered from a bruised knee to win the silver medal behind Oksana Baiul.

Alamy Stock Harding wore several memorable costumes during her career in the 1990s, which came to an end after an attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Gillooly, Stant and Eckhardt all served prison time for the attack, while Harding was given three years probation. She also was banned for life by the U.S. Figure Skating Association.

Those troubles appeared to be in the distant past on Tuesday, when she received a loud ovation from the audience at the premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.

