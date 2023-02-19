'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition after aneurysm

Actor Tom Sizemore has been hospitalized after suffering a medical crisis.

Charles Lago, a representative for Sizemore, told TODAY.com in a statement via email that the 61-year-old actor has been hospitalized and is currently in the intensive care unit following a brain aneurysm.

“He is currently in critical condition and it’s a wait and see situation,” Lago added. “His family is aware and waiting for updates. There was no other reason than the medical condition I describe above.”

Sizemore’s representative said there are no further updates at this time about the actor’s condition.

In the 1990s and 2000s, Sizemore was best known for his roles in several action and crime films including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Black Hawk Down,” “Natural Born Killers,” and “Heat." He also appeared as a recurring character on "Hawaii Five-0."

Sizemore was previously married to actor Maeve Quinlan from 1996 to 1999. He also has two children from a previous relationship with Janelle McIntire, 17-year-old twins Jagger and Jayden Sizemore.

Throughout his career, Sizemore has faced legal troubles and struggles with addiction. He has entered rehab multiple times over the years and even appeared on “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” during the show’s third season after trying to get clean by himself.

Dr. Drew Pinsky has previously said that Sizemore was one of the show’s biggest success stories, telling Zach Sang in a May 2013 radio interview, “We worked with him 10 years before [he came on the show]. Bob and I worked with him a lot and couldn’t get him sober. And he got sober on ‘Celebrity Rehab.’ That’s awesome.”

Sizemore has been arrested throughout his career for drug-related offenses and misdemeanor battery. He was also convicted of domestic violence involving his ex-girlfriend Heidi Fleiss in 2003. In 2017, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Sizemore allegedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old actress during the production of "Born Killers."