Tom Selleck says he'd do 'Friends' reunion if asked

Tom Selleck has nothing but good things to say about his time on “Friends.”

The actor, 75, reflected on his recurring role as Monica’s older love interest on the legendary NBC sitcom.

“It was a great place to work,” Selleck told People. “The actors were grateful for the opportunity and they were all as good as you can get.”

Richard and Monica had a chemistry that "Friends" fans loved. Chris Haston / NBC

Selleck portrayed eye doctor Richard, whose relationship with Courteney Cox’s Monica ultimately fizzled because he didn’t want to have children.

Selleck was already a bona fide TV star when he started on “Friends,” having enjoyed a hugely successful eight-season run as the title character on “Magnum, P.I.,” a role that earned him an Emmy Award. Despite his accomplished résumé, Selleck was nervous to become part of “Friends.”

Selleck was only supposed to appear in a trio of episodes, but he wound up on 10 memorable ones during the sitcom's 10-season run. NBC

“I hadn’t done a three-camera live show since ‘Taxi,’” he said. “It scared me a little. But that’s the price you pay for opportunity!”

Selleck was not supposed to last as long as he did on “Friends.” The actor, who can now be seen on CBS’ “Blue Bloods,” was only going to be a guest star for three episodes, but that was extended when he sat in at a table read for what was supposed to be his final one.

“They said, ‘Hey, can you do a few more?’” he remembered. “So then I did more. And I quickly realized, ‘Wow, this is a big deal.’”

Selleck appeared mostly in the second season, although he returned for an episode in the third and then again in the sixth where he tried to win Monica back, despite the fact she was dating Chandler.

Selleck believes his part and the cast’s chemistry was on point.

“It just worked. I thought it was great,” he said.

Selleck may have moved on, but he would be happy to revisit his time on “Friends,” too. He says he has not been asked to take part in the planned “Friends” reunion special that has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

“But if the opportunity came up, I’d do it again!” he said.