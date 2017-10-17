Tom Petty's daughter shares heartbreaking pictures from his private funeral

share tweet pin email

Rocker Tom Petty was laid to rest in a private ceremony Monday, and his daughter has shared heartbreaking photos from the service.

AnnaKim Violette took to Instagram to post several photos from the service at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine in Pacific Palisades, California.

This is very hard for me💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

"This is very hard for me," the 35-year-old artist wrote, posting an image of herself standing next to a placard of her famous father.

Along with the pictures from the ceremony, Violette posted some of her father's famous lyrics — writing, "You belong somewhere you feel free," from Petty's tune "Wildflowers," for example, to go along with a photo of a solitary flower.

You belong somewhere you feel free A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

The dark of the sun we will stand together💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

She also posted a picture of herself with sister Adria Petty that included the caption, “We care about each other and love our bad ass father.”

We care about each other and love our bad ass father💜 A post shared by @inviteloveinvitelove on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

The shrine and meditation garden previously was the site of the funeral for Tom Petty's Traveling Wilburys bandmate George Harrison 16 years ago.

Petty died Oct. 2 after suffering cardiac arrest in his Los Angeles home. He was 66.

Since her father's death, Violette has been sharing both her family's pride over the "American Girl" singer's legacy and grief over his passing.

"I feel grateful for having the greatest rock star as a dad," she wrote on the day of his death.