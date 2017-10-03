share tweet pin email

In his final hours, rock star Tom Petty's youngest daughter took to Instagram to express her heartbreak, and how much she admired her famous father.

Petty, 66, died at a Los Angeles hospital on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

"I feel grateful for having the greatest rock star as a dad," AnnaKim Violette wrote on Instagram, adding that Petty's shows "healed people."

Violette shared a string of photos and messages about her late father, right before and after he died, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship.

In one post, she recalled watching her dad perform just one week ago.

"Everyone grew up on these songs," she wrote. "This is real American art made from the roots of real people who deeply love life.

"My father loves music more than anything and always put music first. It's going to be healing to know I will never go a day without hearing his music."

"Tom Petty is an American icon because his heart has always put human rights first," she added. "We are one. I love you dad, your songs are dreams manifested."

Violette, whose mother is Petty's first wife, Jane Benyo, also shared a photo of a jacket embroidered with skulls and crossbones — apparently a replica of one the rocker once wore on stage.

"My dad had matching stage clothes made for me as a kid," she wrote. "This jacket still fits me ... when I got the call to come to the hospital I grabbed this jacket and I'm still wearing it."

She shared throwback images of Petty on stage and posing with his bandmates, and even one that appeared to show the two of them when she was a baby.

Fans flocked to Violette's page to share condolences and messages of support.

She asked for privacy and respect for her and her family, writing, "This is a beautiful and private time."