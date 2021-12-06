Tom Holland and Zendaya are roping us into their web of cuteness in new pics

Tom Holland and Zendaya sure know how to work a red carpet.

All eyes were on the co-stars and real-life rumored couple as they attended a photocall for their film "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London together over the weekend.

The movie, which hits theaters Dec. 17, is the third installment of the Marvel series, and the stars, both 25, certainly dressed to impress on the red carpet.

What a stylish pair! Karwai Tang / WireImage

Zendaya looked dazzling in an oversized gray blazer dress with sequin detailing and equally blinged-out tights. The actor's beauty look — a sleek, wet hairstyle and glowing makeup — was also on point, and she accessorized with an appropriate pair of spiderweb earrings.

Great earrings, Zendaya! Karwai Tang / WireImage

Meanwhile, Holland was handsome in a black leather jacket, striped blouse and black pants and shoes as he stood by his leading lady.

The co-stars and rumored real-life couple have great chemistry. Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

The co-stars have never publicly announced that they're a couple, but paparazzi pics of the pair kissing in a car went viral over the summer, and Holland addressed the snapshots last month in an interview with GQ, acknowledging that they bothered him.

“We sort of felt robbed of our privacy,” he said.

He also said he's tried hard to keep his private life under wraps for this very reason.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told the magazine.

As part of their promotional tour for the upcoming film, Holland and Zendaya appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" last week and recalled how doing some stunts in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" proved to be challenging due to their two-inch height difference (she's taller than he is).

“There’s a particular stunt, I don't know if it's in this," she said while pointing to the screen, "Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there."

“He’s supposed to gently rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her," she continued.

Zendaya ended up landing before Holland, which resulted in a bit of an awkward position.

"I’m the superhero, I’m supposed to look cool and she would land, and then I would sort of land like this," Holland said while demonstrating. "And my feet would swing from underneath me, and then she would catch me," he added.

"You were like, 'Oh, my gosh, thank you,'" Zendaya recalled.

Then Holland joked, "It's so nice to be caught for a change."