Tom Hanks will play Mister Rogers in a movie and the internet has exploded with joy

share tweet pin email

When we learned Monday that Tom Hanks had been cast as children's television legend Fred Rogers, our hearts grew a few sizes larger.

Or, as one Twitter fan put it, a national treasure would now be playing a national treasure:

Tom Hanks is going to play Mr. Rogers because of course he is! Who else to better portray a national treasure than another national treasure! — Vincent Mastrototaro (@VMastro1594) January 29, 2018

We couldn't agree more. Two-time Oscar winner Hanks has played any number of real-life people in his films over the years, including everyone from a heroic pilot in "Sully" to legendary animator Walt Disney in "Saving Mr. Banks." But in the upcoming biopic "You Are My Friend," where he'll play the long-running host of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," we think somehow the two personalities will merge even more beautifully.

The story is inspired by the real-life friendship between Rogers and writer Tom Junod, who wrote an article about him for Esquire in 1998.

"This is the perfect alchemy of talent coming together at the perfect time to remind us all of the transformative power of kindness and respect to heal and to unite," president of TriStar Pictures Hannah Minghella told Variety.

And Twitter users seem to agree that this is spot-on casting:

Tom hanks playing mr. Rodgers is something I didn't realize I needed. — Steven Isaac (@isaac_steven95) January 29, 2018

Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers might make the Universe course-correct. — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) January 29, 2018

Every once in a while, the Universe is in PERFECT alignment to briefly brush away some of the nasty sludge of reality.



Tom Hanks playing Mr. Rogers is one of those moments.



THANK YOU, Universe!

*wipes away tears of gratitude* pic.twitter.com/d4QGTsenbT — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 29, 2018

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" was a preschool educational series that aired on various Canadian and American public television networks from 1963 to 2001. Rogers, a multitalented musician, writer, producer and Presbyterian minister who died in 2003 had a soothing, openhearted yet firm manner that made him a welcome presence in millions of homes.

A documentary about Rogers, "Won't You Be My Neighbor," premiered at Sundance this month and will be released this year.

Meanwhile, folks on social media are still shouting with joy:

When you see that Tom Hanks will be portraying Mr. Rodgers! pic.twitter.com/IYUDLSChyD — Andy Walker (@andylovesapples) January 29, 2018

Tom Hanks is playing Mr. Rogers?! pic.twitter.com/okikT0ABbV — RiotGrl (@ErinLea7) January 29, 2018

#TomHanks is going to play #MrRogers? I love this! Mr. Rogers hasn't gotten enough accolades, I miss his gentle sweet soul. — DramaFollower (@DramaFollower) January 29, 2018

The nicest man alive playing the nicest man who used to be alive, perfect casting @tomhanks #MrRogers #TomHanks https://t.co/c4k5A33g8M — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) January 29, 2018

We can't wait to have Hanks as our neighbor!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.