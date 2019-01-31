Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 31, 2019, 2:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

For Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, "Toy Story 4" is all over. As they posted on social media Wednesday, they've now wrapped their vocal contributions to the classic Pixar franchise, and appear pretty emotional about it.

Hanks put a photo of himself recording his last line of the film on Instagram:

He wrote in the caption, citing Buzz Lightyear's catchphrase, "Final line, final session as Woody of Toy Story 4. We rode like the wind, to infinity and beyond."

Allen's post had no photo, but was equally emotion-filled:

"Wonderful full body story," he wrote. "You are all going to love the work this incredible team at Pixar created. We are all going to love this story ... man it's got everything."

Woody and Buzz forever! Courtesy Everett Collection

It's not the first time we've heard from the lead actors; last November Hanks talked about filming that last scene on BBC's "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show," recalling how he felt his final day recording was "a moment in history."

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, together at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Getty Images

And Allen mentioned on "The Talk" that the film was "so emotional" and "so big" when he visited "The Talk" in September.

Now, we don't want to read a lot into it, but those words sound like actors who know they've finished forever with their roles, not just come to the end of a fourth installment. And that, along with their most recent comments, has us getting all verklempt. We don't have a lot of details about the film, but it will apparently include a new character: a plastic spork called "Forky."

Stay tuned: it's bound to be a wild ride when "Toy Story 4" hits theaters on June 21.