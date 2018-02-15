Tom Hanks surprises couple by responding to wedding invitation

share tweet pin email

Many people write to their favorite celebrities — and more often than not, they hear nothing back. But that wasn’t the case for Kristen Jerkins, who was shocked when she heard from Tom Hanks after sending him an invitation to her wedding.

The 28-year-old Nashville resident reached out to the movie star a few weeks ago to see if he’d be interested in seeing her and fiancé Joe Dobrin tie the knot on May 5 in her home state of Alabama.

“We’re really big Tom Hanks fans. I grew up idolizing him … I’ve just thought he was a cool, down-to-earth guy,” Jerkins, told TODAY.

Courtesy of Kristen Jerkins. Tom Hanks sent this letter to fan Kristen Jerkins, who had invited the star to her wedding.

“It was my idea to write him. My fiancé kind of giggled at me, but my mom always said ‘You never know, if you never ask,’ so I thought I’d try and see if he would say anything back."

To the delight of the couple, Hanks sent them a typewritten letter and a signed photograph of him holding the invitation this week.

Courtesy of Kristen Jerkins. Tom Hanks sent the couple this photo of himself holding their wedding invitation.

“Dang it, but I am in rehearsals for a play here in Los Angeles starting in May,” he said. “Rats. Gotta send regrets.” But Hanks did invite Jerkins, who works in medical sales, and Dobrin, a manufacturer representative, to come out to California and see the play this summer. “Congratulations you kooky kids. Throw deep, Tom Hanks,” he added.

Courtesy of Kristen Jerkins. Kristen Jerkins and her fiance Joe Dobrin of Nashville, Tenn.

Jerkins said she was “over the moon” to get the response and that she and Dobrin were going to try and go to Los Angeles to see the play after they honeymoon to Tahiti.

It isn’t the first time Hanks surprised fans who were getting married. Las November, he helped with a surprise marriage proposal at his book event. And in 2016, he crashed a wedding shoot in Central Park.