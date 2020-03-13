Tom Hanks shares coronavirus health update with iconic 'League of Their Own' reference

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are taking things one day at a time after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Thursday night, Hanks posted a new picture on Instagram with Wilson, both in baseball caps.

He thanked the staff in Australia helping take care of them in isolation.

“We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness,” he said. “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?”

He ended the status with a “League of Their Own” reference — fitting, since he portrayed the coach, Jimmy Dugan, in the 1992 classic.

“Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball,” he wrote.

Wilson posted the same picture and thanks fans for their support.

"So grateful for the outpouring of prayers, love and support, she wrote. "Means so much and strengthens us."

On Wednesday evening, Hanks announced he and his wife of more than 30 years, Rita Wilson had both tested positive for COVID-19 while filming in Australia.