See Rita Wilson's sweet message to Tom Hanks on 32nd anniversary

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have one of the longest marriages in Hollywood — and the power couple is still going strong after 32 years.

Wilson shared a sweet tribute to her Oscar-winner husband Thursday celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary.

"32 years with this guy! @tomhanks Happy Anniversary, my love. Let’s go 32 more and then some!" Wilson wrote alongside a photo of the couple snuggling up in front of an icy mountain.

Hanks has two children, Colin, 42, and Elizabeth, 37, from a previous marriage. He and Wilson are also parents to sons Chet, 29, and Truman, 24.

Earlier this month, Wilson appeared on a prerecorded episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and shared how she "got along instantly" with Hanks.

"First of all, I love a good storyteller," she said. "So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that. ... He makes me laugh all the time. He’s a great storyteller."

The couple have certainly had a challenging few weeks leading up to their anniversary. In March, Hanks and Wilson shared they had been diagnosed with the coronavirus while in Australia. They used the opportunity to keep their fans updated about their health, while also encouraging everyone to stay home and practice social distancing.

Hanks and Wilson later received a clean bill of health and returned home to Los Angeles. Hanks shared a photo Wednesday of a bag of plasma he donated in the hope that his antibodies can help treat patients battling the coronavirus.

"Here’s last week's bag of plasma. Such a bag!" Hanks wrote. "After the paperwork, it’s as easy as taking a nap."