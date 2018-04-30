Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrate 30th anniversary with epic throwback pic

share tweet pin email

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are celebrating the big 3-0.

The couple, who tied the knot in 1988, are honoring their special day with an epic then-and-now photo that perfectly captures all the fun they've had together.

30 years on April 30. â88 To â18. Magic numbers. Hanx and @RitaWilson pic.twitter.com/ZhVISOia6o — Tom Hanks (@tomhanks) April 30, 2018

"30 years on April 30. ‘88 To ‘18. Magic numbers. Hanx and @RitaWilson," the two-time Oscar-winner, 61, wrote next to the image, which juxtaposes a pic of the smiling pair on their wedding today with a pic of the happy couple today.

Wilson, 61, shared the same photo on Instagram writing, "April 30,1988 - April 30,2018. Thirty on Thirty Golden Anniversary. Keeping love alive with @tomhanks."

Over the weekend, the longtime loves celebrated with a star-studded anniversary party in Los Angeles, People reports. Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell, Kate Hudson, Oprah Winfrey, Jimmy Kimmel and other famous friends showed up to toast the couple, who met shortly after Hanks divorced his first wife, Samantha Lewes, in 1987.

Hanks revealed the simple secret behind the duo's long, happy union during a March 2017 interview on the podcast "Sooo Many White Guys."

"We learned the secret of happiness with each other a long time ago and that's always telling the truth," he told host Phoebe Robinson.

Of course, he added, it helps that he and Wilson are completely nuts about each other.

"I will say that right from the get-go, I thought there was something crazy great about her," Hanks gushed. "I met her and I thought 'Oh lord' ... there's something cookin' here."