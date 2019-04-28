Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 28, 2019, 9:53 PM UTC / Updated April 28, 2019, 10:10 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Marguerite Ward

Rita Wilson had huge crowds rocking out at the Stagecoach country music festival over the weekend, including her No. 1 fan.

Among the more than 75,000 people who attended the festival was one special fan in particular — her husband, Tom Hanks.

Look how adorable they are. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

The "Sully" actor, 62, watched the singer-songwriter perform Saturday evening along with the couple’s two children, Chet and Truman. Wilson sang songs off her new album, "Halfway to Home," which was released in March.

She posted a cute pic after the show on Instagram, writing: "Had THE Best time!!! Even in the crazy heat you brought the energy and love!!"

Wilson took the stage in an an eye-catching country ensemble, which she shared was designed by Tom Ford.

The pair have been married for over 30 years! Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

A few weeks ago, Wilson received a star on the Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard. Not only was Hanks in attendance, he took the stage to speak about his wife's many artistic talents.

"She has a highlight reel that any of us would envy," said Hanks, who named some of her biggest successes in music, acting and producing.

Hanks and Wilson, who will celebrate their 31st anniversary later this week, are still head over (cowboy boot) heels for each other. And if this year's anniversary is anything like last's, we can expect a funny throwback photo from the pair.