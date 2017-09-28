share tweet pin email

David S. Pumpkins is back!

Tom Hanks made the world fall in love with the ghoulishly charming Pumpkins in a hilarious "Saturday Night Live" sketch that aired last October. Now Hanks is set to resurrect the character in the animated "The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special" airing Oct. 28 on NBC.

NBC Looking good, Pumpkins!

The family-friendly half-hour special will feature the voice of Hanks as his now-legendary bizarro character — and the Oscar winner will briefly appear on camera, too.

"Game of Thrones" star Peter Dinklage will also lend his voice.

The spooktacular special will follow David S. Pumpkins and his dancing skeleton minions through a small suburban town as they show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween — and in true David S. Pumpkins style, he'll answer none of the siblings' questions along the way.

Now we know why Hanks teased the return of Pumpkins earlier this month.

We officially can't wait!