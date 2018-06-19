share tweet pin email

Happy anniversary to "Big"!

The beloved 1988 comedy starring Tom Hanks turned 30 this year. To celebrate, Turner Classic Movies and 20th Century Fox are bringing it back to theaters for two magical days this summer.

"Big" will return to more than 700 theaters across the U.S. on July 15 and July 18. Participating theaters and event tickets can be found on the Fathom Events website.

Here's your chance to watch the famous piano scene on the big screen again.

The poignantly funny Penny Marshall-directed flick tells the story of Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy (David Moscow) who makes a wish to be "big," and then wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old man (Hanks).

Co-written by future "Ocean's 8" writer and director Gary Ross (with screenwriter Anne Spielberg), "Big" earned Hanks the first of his five Oscar nominations — and it also marked one of Moscow's earliest feature films.

share link 'Big' actor David Moscow looks back on playing young Tom Hanks, re-creates rhyme Play Video - 3:10 'Big' actor David Moscow looks back on playing young Tom Hanks, re-creates rhyme Play Video - 3:10

The 43-year-old actor and director says the kindhearted Hanks helped to calm his frazzled nerves.

"In the first scene, I did 37 takes and I was completely freaked out. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, am I doing this wrong? Am I gonna get fired?'" Moscow told TODAY in April. "And Hanks came by to see me that day and he pulled me aside and he was like, 'Listen, (Penny Marshall) likes to get everything that she could possibly want. Yesterday, I did a 57-take scene and I was like, "Oh."' So he definitely calmed me down."

Alamy stock Young Josh Baskin (David Moscow) makes his fateful wish to Zoltar in "Big."

These days, Moscow feels unbelievably lucky to have worked with Hanks on "Big."

"I mean, looking back ... now, we know who Tom Hanks is in our culture. He's legendary, sort of like Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant, and he's an icon. But at that time, it was just the start. So, I think you're seeing the beginning of this incredible talent."

He added, "It was sort of kismet: Everything came together at this one moment. It's amazing that I was a part of it."