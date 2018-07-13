Tom Cruise offers advice to George Clooney following scooter crash

share tweet pin email

Tom Cruise is a veteran of leaping onto and off airplanes, plummeting down the sides of buildings, and racing through the streets on a motorcycle, all in service of his movies.

That need for speed comes with a need to stay safe, though, and the "Top Gun" star recently offered some advice to fellow actor George Clooney, who recently had a scooter accident in Italy.

Getty Images Tom Cruise and George Clooney: Men who understand speed ... and accidents.

"Be careful, man!" Clooney told Access while on the red carpet promoting his new film, "Mission: Impossible — Fallout" in Paris.

"He's great on a motorcycle," he continued. "I hope you're OK, buddy."

Clooney suffered an injury on July 10 when his scooter collided with a car on the Italian island of Sardinia. After being seen in a local hospital, he was discharged and found to have no serious injuries.

Cruise himself has experienced multiple small injuries doing his own stunts; last year he broke his ankle while shooting the latest "Mission" movie.

So, having heard of this particular scooter escapade, does Cruise think he'll dial back his own motorcycle madness?

"Never; no, never," he said, then added, "The bike will retire me — I won't retire the bike!"

Well, at least make sure you're wearing a helmet!

