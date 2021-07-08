Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter, Bella, posts rare selfie

The excitement over England's national soccer team has prompted Bella Kidman Cruise to share a rare selfie.

The 28-year-old artist and daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman posted a snap on her Instagram story Wednesday as she joined millions of fans in sweating out England's game against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semifinals.

Bella Cruise during a tense moment in England's game against Denmark in the Euro 2020 semifinals. bellakidmancruise / Instagram

She shared a black-and-white photo of her looking wide-eyed and tense during the tightly-contested game.

"My face during extra time," she wrote after the game remained tied at the end of regulation. "Fingers crossed."

Kidman Cruise, who lives in London with husband Max Parker, was presumably able to exhale in joy after England pulled out a 2-1 victory.

London will now be rocking on Sunday when England takes on Italy in Wembley Stadium. It's England's first trip to the Euro championship game and its first berth in a major tournament final since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Maybe it will lead to a happy selfie from Kidman Cruise, who regularly posts her artwork on Instagram but infrequently shares any photos of herself.

Last year, she shared a shot posing in front of a mirror wearing a black hat with her hair down.

A month later, she posted a shot showing off her blue hair.

Bella is the oldest of the two children shared by Kidman and Cruise, who divorced in 2001.

They also share son Connor Cruise, 26, an avid sports fan himself who posted on his Instagram story from Tampa's Amalie Arena Wednesday night after the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup title.