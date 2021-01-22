Tom Brokaw retiring from NBC News after 55 years

Tom Brokaw is retiring from NBC News after 55 years at the network.

The veteran news anchor, 80, made the announcement Friday, saying in a statement, "During one of the most complex and consequential eras in American history, a new generation of NBC News journalists, producers and technicians is providing America with timely, insightful and critically important information, 24/7. I could not be more proud of them."

Tom Brokaw, who spent his entire journalism career working for NBC, is retiring from the network after 55 years. Nathan Congleton / NBC

Brokaw is the only anchor to have helmed all three NBC News flagship programs: TODAY, "NBC Nightly News" and "Meet the Press." He spent his entire journalism career at NBC, beginning in the Los Angeles bureau, where he covered future President Ronald Reagan's first run for public office, the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy and the turbulent 1968 presidential campaign.

Brokaw led the news team at "NBC Nightly News" for 22 years. Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

Brokaw served as NBC News' White House correspondent during Watergate and later began co-hosting TODAY in 1976.

In 1983, Brokaw became the anchor and managing editor of "NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw," leading the news team for the next 22 years. He also served as moderator of "Meet the Press" immediately following the untimely passing of host Tim Russert.

Brokaw, seen here with Gene Shalit and Jane Pauley, became the co-host of TODAY in 1976. NBC

The award-winning journalist has also authored books including "The Greatest Generation."

In 2014, President Barack Obama awarded Brokaw the Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian award given to those who make "meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors."

In his retirement, Brokaw will continue to stay active in print journalism, authoring books and articles. He'll also enjoy spending time with his wife, Meredith, as well as the couple's three daughters and their grandchildren.