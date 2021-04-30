Tom Brady shares throwback pic to celebrate ex Bridget Moynahan's 50th birthday

Tom Brady celebrated ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan’s 50th birthday with a sweet Instagram message.

“Happy birthday @bridgetmoynahan we hope you have a GREAT day,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 43, wrote in his Instagram story earlier this week.

Brady shared this sweet photo of Moynahan and their son, Jack, on Instagram to celebrate his ex's birthday. Jean Catuffe / GC Images

He also shared a 2018 photo of the “Blue Bloods” star at the U.S. Open with their son, John Edward Thomas Moynahan.

Brady and Moynahan dated from 2004 to 2006, and their son, who goes by Jack, was born in 2007 after they split.

Moynahan has spoken in the past about her and Brady's decision to co-parent Jack.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together," she told People in 2019. “We both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own,” she added. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”

Brady and Moynahan both found love again after they broke up. Moynahan married investment banker Andrew Frankel in 2015, and Brady tied the knot with supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2009. Brady and Bündchen have two children together, Benjamin and Vivian.

In addition to co-parenting their son, the exes of 15 years also remain supportive of each other and their careers. In February, Moynahan congratulated Brady on his 2021 Super Bowl win with the Buccaneers.

“I am pretty sure I am not the only one from #patriotsnation celebrating @buccaneers,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of Brady and adding plenty of supportive hashtags, including #greatgame, #strong and #soproud.