Tom Brady just reached a major life milestone: He tried his very first strawberry!

Brady famously shared his aversion to the fruit with New York Magazine in 2016 — "I’ve never eaten a strawberry in my life. I have no desire to do that," he said.

But the NFL star surprised fans Monday night by eating his first strawberry during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

WITNESS HISTORY!



Notable strawberry hater #TomBrady eats one for the FIRST TIME in his life! #LSSC pic.twitter.com/M5fKwGDCq3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

It all started with the talk show host asking Brady about why he didn't like the fruit.

"I hate the smell of strawberries," the Patriots quarterback said.

Colbert then challenged the 40-year-old to face his fears and try a strawberry.

And he didn't exactly hate it. "Not that bad," Brady said. “I did it. Mom, are you proud of me?”

But the fun didn't stop there. When Colbert asked what junk foods he steers clear of, Brady mentioned cheeseburgers, pizza and beer.

Colbert then slyly brought out two mugs of beer.

“I was a pretty good beer chugger back in the day,” Brady said.

Colbert then challenged the "TB12 Method" author to a beer chugging competition, which Brady proceeded to win.

Trying a new food and chugging a beer? It's all in a day's work for this football pro.