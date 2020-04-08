Tom Brady says Gisele Bundchen 'wasn't satisfied' during rough patch in marriage

Tom Brady has revealed that his marriage to Gisele Bündchen went through a rough patch.

“A couple years ago, she didn’t feel I was doing my part for the family,” Brady, 42, told Howard Stern during a SirusXM interview Wednesday.

The former New England Patriots quarterback, who signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month, said that Bündchen expected more from him during the off-season.

“She’s sitting there going, ‘Well, when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?’” Brady recalled. “I had to check myself because she was like, ‘I have goals and dreams, too.'"

The six-time Super Bowl champion began pulling back from organized team activities in 2018 and 2019, to commit more time to his wife and kids. (Brady and the supermodel, 39, are parents of Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7. He also shares son John, 12, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.)

“She wasn’t satisfied with our marriage,” Brady explained. “So I needed to make a change in that.”

But the transition wasn’t easy. Brady admitted he was “resentful” at first and the couple even attended counseling.

It was during that period of time that Bündchen wrote Brady a “heartfelt” letter that he keeps in a drawer.

“It’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time,” Brady said. “What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.”

Brady and Bündchen were introduced by a mutual friend in December 2006, shortly after his split from Moynahan.

“I had gotten out of a relationship… so when we met I wasn’t sure if I was ready for a relationship,” Brady said. “I didn’t think I was, but we met and hit it off. When she walked in, I just thought she was the most beautiful woman I’ve seen in my life.”