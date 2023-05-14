Tom Brady posts Mother's Day tribute to mom and exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady is celebrating all the important women in his life this Mother's Day.

Honoring his mom, as well as exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared a photo carousel on Instagram on Sunday, May 14.

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones," he captioned the post.

"We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams," he continued. "I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most."

The first picture in the photo carousel is a black-and-white image of Brady and his mom, who is sporting a Buccaneers t-shirt and smiling. The next two photos show him posing with his three sisters, then hugging his mom after a football game.

Subsequent photos show his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their two kids, Benjamin Rein and Vivian Lake, as well as ex Bridget Moynahan and their son, John "Jack" Edward Thomas.

One photo shows the family on the field together, while other shots show the two exes standing with Brady and another of Bündchen with their kids riding horseback in front of the sunset.

The comment section was filled with fans who appreciated that he'd honor his exes, especially Bündchen, even after their separation.

"Brady even giving shoutout to baby mommas and ex wives here. Forever the GOAT!" one person wrote.

Another said, "Tom Brady is such a class act," with a red heart emoji.

In October 2022, Brady and Bundchen jointly announced that they officially ended their 13-year marriage.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The Brazilian supermodel wrote on her story, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart.”

“The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” Bündchen added.

Brady and Bündchen met on a blind date in 2006 and immediately hit it off. Months into them dating, the football star found out his ex-girlfriend, Moynahan, was pregnant with their baby.

Bündchen stayed with Brady through the pregnancy, and later said she was grateful for Moynahan for bringing their son Jack into the world.

In February 2009, Brady and Bündchen got married just a month after they were engaged. By December that same year, the couple welcomed Benjamin and later Vivian in 2012.