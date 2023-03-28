Tom Brady shares pics from a beach day with 3 kids and former NFL teammates

Tom Brady's new Instagram post has fans wondering: How competitive does a football game on the beach get between four retired NFL stars?

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared several photos from a beach vacation with his children Jack, 15, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, plus some of his former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Blaine Gabbert.

"Beach day with the crew," Brady captioned the post, which included 10 photos of his family and the former NFL stars.

Brady, 45, appears in many of the photos playing or holding a football with his friends, or hanging out on the beach and in the pool with his three children.

Tom Brady and his oldest son Jack on vacation together. @tombrady via Instagram

It wasn't all sports on Brady's vacation though: Gronkowski made an appearance in Brady's post clad in giant goggles as he swam in the ocean. Brady's crew had boogie boards, jet skis and more to enjoy their time in the sun.

Rob Gronkowski swims in the ocean on vacation. @tombrady via Instagram

Brady's post comes nearly two months after he announced his retirement for the second time.

"I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring for good," Brady said in a video posted on his social media accounts on Feb. 1.

"You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," he continued, referring to when he announced and then reversed his retirement in 2022.

Brady has since been enjoying retirement and taking trips down memory lane, posting throwback photos of his daughter and dozens of never-before-seen photos of his family on social media over the months.

Tom Brady hugs his son Benjamin in the pool. @tombrady via Instagram

Brady's daughter Vivian, now 10, has even taken over his Instagram account to post pictures of her kitten, Poke.

Brady shares Vivian and Benjamin with his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brady also is dad to Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Bündchen announced their divorce last year after more than 10 years of marriage.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady said on Instagram in October. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Bündchen said in an October Instagram post her priority "always been and will continue to be" the couple's children, saying the pair will continue to co-parent them to "give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always," she added.

She opened up further in a Vanity Fair cover story this March, saying the breakup is "like a death and a rebirth.”