Before reporting to prison to begin their sentences on Jan. 17, Todd and Julie Chrisley recorded one last episode of their podcast. In the episode, "Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd said he had "faith" the "judicial system" would "turn it around" for them.

The couple rose to fame on the USA Network show "Chrisley Knows Best." The USA Network is owned by NBCUniversal, TODAY's parent company.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years, respectively, in November, and announced their intention to appeal the decision. On Jan. 17, Julie reported to Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky and Todd to Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida.

In the latest episode of "Chrisley Confessions," Todd said he and Julie have turned to their religious faith to cope with their legal troubles.

“You just have to hope and pray to God that when one division of the judicial system fails, that the next level, which is the appellate court, sees the mistakes and tries to correct those mistakes,” Todd said.

In June, the “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were found guilty of tax evasion, fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. The couple's crime involved attempting to defraud Georgia banks out of $30 million through personal loans.

Throughout their trial, the Chrisleys have spoke about their strong faith, a sentiment reiterated in the podcast episode.

"You have to put your faith in God and hope that God is going to lift you up and push you forward. And that’s what we’re doing right now," Todd said.

The father of five said he and Julie are two of many people who are dealing with life challenges, some "far worse."

"I think that that’s why I’m in a better place with it because I know that this is not my final destination," he said.

Todd spoke about how prison is his "future," but doesn't think it will be forever.

"I know that this may be my future for a minute, but I also have faith that the judicial system is going to turn it around. I also have faith that the appellate court is going to see this for what it is."

Todd explained that he and Julie have not spoken publicly about the details of their case because their legal team instructed them not to comment.

Meanwhile, Julie thanked the couple’s fans for the “outpouring of support," saying it's been meaningful for them. “I can’t even tell you what it’s done,” she said.

The reality star said she and Todd believe that "this test will become a testimony" and that there is "purpose in this pain."

"We do not believe that this is the end of the road for us," she said. "We are just beginning to scratch the surface of God’s will for our lives.”

Todd echoed his wife's sentiments.

"I know for a fact that this is not the end for us. I know that beyond any doubt in my mind. I am very solid in my faith. I know where I stand and I know that the God that I serve has not forsaken me," he said.

They end the podcast by promising fans would be hearing from them.

“We love each and every person that calls in, each and every person that considers themselves a fan,” Todd said. “You will hear back from us soon. Good luck and God bless.”