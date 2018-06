share tweet pin email

“My Girls: A Lifetime with Carrie and Debbie” is the title of Todd Fisher’s new memoir about Debbie Reynolds (his mother) and Carrie Fisher (his sister). On Megyn Kelly TODAY he talks frankly about his sister’s drug use and denies that Reynolds died of a broken heart after Carrie’s death: “She just closed her eyes and said, ‘I want to be with Carrie.’”