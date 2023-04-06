Todd Chrisley might not be celebrating his birthday at home with family this year, but his children are still sending their dad love from afar.

The reality star, who is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence, turned 54 on Thursday. In June 2022, Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie Chrisley is currently serving a seven-year sentence.

On Thursday, three of Chrisley's five children marked their father's birthday on Instagram. Savannah Chrisley shared a family photo to celebrate the big day and added a sweet caption.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DADDY!! I miss you more than you’ll ever know,” she wrote.

Since her parents reported to prison, Savannah has taken on full custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and her 10-year-old niece Chloe.

In her caption, she reflected on the recent changes their family has gone through.

"It’s been 80 days … 80 days since I last received a 'goodnight my angel' text or and 'I love you more.' GEEZZZ how I miss them!! My parents have also been together almost 30 years … and in that 30 years never have they ever spent a birthday apart. So today … I’m imagining us all together in one bear hug circle!!" she wrote.

Chase Chrisley, who recently addressed his parents’ sentencing, paid tribute to his dad in his own post and shared two recent photos and one throwback from his childhood.

“Words can’t describe how much i miss you, this will be the first birthday of yours and mine that we won’t be together but we are together in spirit. I Love you and I’m beyond proud of the man, father and husband that you are!” he captioned the post.

Chase Chrisley also echoed the recent sentiments of his sister Savannah Chrisley, who promised that she would fight for her parents’ freedom.

“We live in a broken world with a broken system but i have faith that we will be together soon! Until then i love you and we will hold it down! Happy Birthday Boss,” he wrote.

Lindsie Chrisley, one of the two children Chrisley shares with his ex-wife Teresa Terry, shared a message for her father on her Instagram story and posted a throwback photo from her childhood.

“Happy birthday to this man with the braided belt on. To know him is to love him," she wrote ‘This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us."

She ended her message by referencing a biblical passage, John 5:14, which says, "This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. And if we know that he hears us—whatever we ask—we know that we have what we asked of him."

A birthday message from Lindsie Chrisley. @lindsiechrisley via Instagram

In addition to Lindsie Chrisley, Chrisley also has a 32-year-old son named Kyle Chrisley with Terry.

Earlier this week, Lindsie Chrisley spoke out about her father's prison sentence during an episode of her podcast and said both he and his wife were "welcomed with open arms."

The reality star said she was impressed to see how "great" her dad looked while visiting him in prison.

“He looks very, very good,” she said. “I said, ‘Even your hair looks better a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.’ His nails aren’t completely bitten off.”