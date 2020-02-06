TODAY is on TikTok! Watch the anchors give the popular video app a try

Sign up for our newsletter

The TODAY anchors are ready for their 15 seconds of fame on TikTok.

Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb decided to get in on the fun on the popular social media app that features short videos of everything from dancing to comedy to magic.

In order to get themselves off on the right foot and avoid their own "what is internet?" moment, the anchors enlisted the help of a TikTok expert on Thursday.

Brent Rivera, 22, has nearly 20 million followers on the platform, so he was the perfect person to give them a quick TikTok tutorial on TODAY.

"Help us be cool,'' Carson joked.

First, he reassured them that TikTok isn't just a teen phenomenon.

"My grandma is on TikTok,'' Rivera said.

The hypnotic scroll of entertaining videos on the China-based app resulted in 738 million downloads in 2019, putting it ahead of mainstays like Facebook and Instagram, according to the data-tracking company Sensor Tower.

The app also has simple editing tools that make it easy to pull off stunts like the clothing swaps and dance challenges that have become a mainstay of TikTok.

Al and Hoda took a stab at a clothing-swap video with some guidance from Rivera.

Of course, the TODAY anchors had to try a dance video, so they attempted the viral Git Up Challenge after Rivera showed them the basic moves while Craig looked on skeptically.

Did they pull it off? You can judge for yourself by checking out all the videos on TODAY's new TikTok page!