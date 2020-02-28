Fun in the sun! TODAY takes winter getaway to Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal. Thanks to JetBlue for providing some of our crew’s airfare.

Good morning from TODAY, but not from Studio 1A!

We’re kicking off the weekend fun early with a Friday morning broadcast from Universal Orlando Resort in Florida — with a view of our very own TODAY Cafe.

Speaking of the TODAY Cafe, our weatherman-and-more Al Roker gave a tour of the delicious digs.

Universal Orlando Resort serves as a playground for people of all ages with other restaurants, rides and various recreations at every turn. So, it didn’t take long for the TODAY gang to find a few favorites, including the scaled-down replica of our New York home, 30 Rock.

But even bigger thrills came when visiting the amusement park’s Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where everyone got a taste for the Butterbeer and hitched a ride on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

Stay tuned to see what we have in store as we take all four hours of the show on this mini winter vacation in the Sunshine State. And be sure to check back here for updates throughout the morning.