The TODAY plaza makes its triumphant return — virtually!

The TODAY plaza has made a virtual return!

With Rockefeller Plaza having been closed to TODAY fans since March 11 due to the coronavirus pandemic, TODAY has brought the excitement of the plaza into fans' homes with a Virtual Plaza that was unveiled on the show Friday.

A video call showed 16 boxes of beaming TODAY fans as they joined Hoda Kotb to celebrate the special moments and milestones that have become a staple of the live experience at Rockefeller Plaza over the years.

The Skorski family from Waldwick, New Jersey, celebrated mom Sugayo Skorski's 60th birthday, just a few days before Mother's Day.

Her daughter Mayumi said they had planned a visit to Rockefeller Plaza for a year for Sugayo's special day, so thankfully they were still able to fulfill her wish to celebrate with Hoda on Friday.

"We are gonna celebrate," Mayumi Skorski said on TODAY. "We wanted to be on the plaza today, but obviously we couldn't, so this was seriously such a dream come true that we actually get to be on the Virtual Plaza, which is even better, and we all get to be together as a family, which is really awesome."

Another family enjoying a day to remember on the virtual plaza was the Thorsens from Lexington, South Carolina.

Three years ago, Will and Janelle Thorsen announced the gender of their first baby on Rockefeller Plaza during the show.

Their daughter Lucy is now 3, and Janelle is pregnant with their second child, whose gender they revealed with a balloon drop in their home on Friday. It's a boy!

It may have been a virtual gathering, but it was great to once again see a group of smiling TODAY fans bringing their energy to the show. Any fans looking to be part of the next Virtual Plaza can sign up here!