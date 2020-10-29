Vote for your favorite costume from our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration Day 4

TODAY's #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration is in full swing and we're so excited to bring the Halloween spirit to our virtual plaza this week. The festivities will build up to a spooktacular celebration on Friday, Oct. 30. Each day, we'd like you, our viewers, to vote on which family you'd like to see return to our #MyTODAYPlaza on Friday. The group with the most votes each day this week will be joining us (in costume, of course) then. We can't wait! Read about each family below.
Here are the families featured on Thursday.
Adams Family
The Adams family from Lafayette, Colorado, is dressing up in an out-of-this-world theme for Halloween. Son Josh's illusion costume is homemade! The legs are made using pool noodles and cardboard. The flames on his legs are all felt. Now that's quite impressive!
Muzquiz Family
Meet the Muzquiz family from San Diego. Dad Marcelo is from Mexico, so they're tapping into his family heritage with their Dia de los Muertos theme. From the makeup to the altar, they've thought of everything!
Thomas Family
The Thomas family from Marlboro, New Jersey, is going with a George versus George theme — as in George Washington and King George III from "Hamilton" — this year. The boys love the Broadway hit musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, so mom Robyn spent over 40 hours handcrafting these costumes for them. She stitched on buttons, fringe and more!
Franks family
The Franks family from Fort Worth, Texas, is getting the whole crew together and dressing up as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" family. In quarantine, mom Danika and dad Chauncey introduced their kids to the show!