Vote for your favorite costume from our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration Day 4

Here are the families featured on Thursday.

Adams Family

Courtesy of the Adams family

The Adams family from Lafayette, Colorado, is dressing up in an out-of-this-world theme for Halloween. Son Josh's illusion costume is homemade! The legs are made using pool noodles and cardboard. The flames on his legs are all felt. Now that's quite impressive!

Josh, 8, is dressed as an astronaut blasting off to space. Mom Liza, dad Mike and Alana, 14, are all dressed as NASA scientists. Courtesy of the Adams family

Muzquiz Family

Courtesy of the Muzquiz family

Meet the Muzquiz family from San Diego. Dad Marcelo is from Mexico, so they're tapping into his family heritage with their Dia de los Muertos theme. From the makeup to the altar, they've thought of everything!

Mom Amy, dad Marcelo, Mia, 17, and Max, 15, are all dressed in their Dia de Los Muertos costumes. Muzquiz family

Thomas Family

Courtesy of the Thomas family

The Thomas family from Marlboro, New Jersey, is going with a George versus George theme — as in George Washington and King George III from "Hamilton" — this year. The boys love the Broadway hit musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda, so mom Robyn spent over 40 hours handcrafting these costumes for them. She stitched on buttons, fringe and more!

Carter and Cooper are 8-year-old twins. Carter is dressed as King George III and Cooper is dressed as George Washington. Courtesy of the Thomas family

Franks family

Courtesy of the Franks family

The Franks family from Fort Worth, Texas, is getting the whole crew together and dressing up as "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" family. In quarantine, mom Danika and dad Chauncey introduced their kids to the show!