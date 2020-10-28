Vote for your favorite costume from our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration Day 3

Here are the families featured on Wednesday.

Robinson family

Courtesy of the Robinson family

First up, we've got the Detroit-based Robinson family, who is dressed as a carnival. Mom Cheryl made her contortionist costume by hand!

Mom Cheryl is dressed as a contortionist. Dad Cliff is dressed as a a ring master. Daughter Maiah is dressed as a popcorn vendor with Penny, the family poodle, dressed as popcorn! Courtesy of the Robinson family

Deli family

Courtesy of the Deli family

Next, it's the Deli family from Sewickley, Pennsylvania. They’re known for being “Halloween crazy,” as it’s their favorite holiday to celebrate together. This year, they decided to dress up as the Addams family.

Mom Desiree is dressed as Gomez. Dad Rob is dressed as Uncle Fester. Mila, 13, is dressed as Morticia. Aurelia, 7, is dressed as Wednesday. Courtesy of the Deli family

Kirby family

Courtesy of the Kirby family

The Kirby family is from Forsyth, Illinois. Mom Ashley and dad Samuel started dating 11 years ago on Halloween! The Kirbys have dressed up as a couple for more than a decade, but this year, they've added their newest member, son Maverick! They're dressing up as busy bees.

Mom Ashley is dressed as a bee. Dad Samuel is dressed as a beekeeper. Maverick, 11 months, is dressed as a baby bee. Courtesy of the Kirby family

McMullin family

Courtesy of the McMullin family

The McMullin family from Brookfield, Ohio, is dressing up as the "spice" girls this year! Patti made all of the costumes from scratch — from labels to lids!