Vote for your favorite costume from our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration Day 3

TODAY's #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration is in full swing and we're so excited to bring the Halloween spirit to our virtual plaza this week. The festivities will build up to a spooktacular celebration on Friday, Oct. 30. Each day, we'd like you, our viewers, to vote on which family you'd like to see return to our #MyTODAYPlaza on Friday. The group with the most votes each day this week will be joining us (in costume, of course) then. We can't wait! Cast your vote and read about each family below.
Here are the families featured on Wednesday.
Robinson family
First up, we've got the Detroit-based Robinson family, who is dressed as a carnival. Mom Cheryl made her contortionist costume by hand!
Deli family
Next, it's the Deli family from Sewickley, Pennsylvania. They’re known for being “Halloween crazy,” as it’s their favorite holiday to celebrate together. This year, they decided to dress up as the Addams family.
Kirby family
The Kirby family is from Forsyth, Illinois. Mom Ashley and dad Samuel started dating 11 years ago on Halloween! The Kirbys have dressed up as a couple for more than a decade, but this year, they've added their newest member, son Maverick! They're dressing up as busy bees.
McMullin family
The McMullin family from Brookfield, Ohio, is dressing up as the "spice" girls this year! Patti made all of the costumes from scratch — from labels to lids!