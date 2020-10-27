Vote for your favorite costume from our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration Day 2

TODAY's #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration is in full swing and we're so excited to bring the Halloween spirit to our virtual plaza this week. The festivities will build up to a spook-tacular celebration on Friday, Oct. 30. Each day, we'd like you, our viewers, to vote on which family you'd like to see return to our #MyTODAYPlaza on Friday. The group with the most votes each day this week will be joining us (in costume, of course) then. We can't wait! Cast your vote and read about each family below.
Here are the families featured on Tuesday.
Tate Family
Ericka and her 12-year-old son, Charlie, are from Georgetown, Texas. The mother-son duo found a cute "Where's Waldo" costume for their 4-month-old puppy, Lincoln, and decided to make it a family theme! They're big fans of the books, too.
Solomon Family
The Solomon family is from Berryton, Kansas. Mom Angela and dad Scott are huge "Game of Thrones" fans! Plus, their sons love dragons! Scott made Angela an iron throne out of an old Adirondack chair. That's pretty awesome if you ask us!
Szkrybalo Family
The Szkrybalo family is from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Cole, 4, loves Al Roker, so when he had to get glasses this summer, he chose blue ones to match him! To go along with the family theme of being the minions from "Despicable Me," they also have an inflatable minion and minion pumpkin!
Bill and Scott
Meet Bill and Scott from Easton, Pennsylvania. They brought Studio 1A to their home! It's complete with a TODAY desk, mugs, cutouts of Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly along with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's books. Did we mention their dynamite outfits, too? And most important, Bill and Scott are engaged to be married on Nov. 7.