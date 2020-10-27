Vote for your favorite costume from our #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration Day 2

Here are the families featured on Tuesday.

Tate Family

Courtesy of the Tate family

Ericka and her 12-year-old son, Charlie, are from Georgetown, Texas. The mother-son duo found a cute "Where's Waldo" costume for their 4-month-old puppy, Lincoln, and decided to make it a family theme! They're big fans of the books, too.

Ericka, Charlie and puppy Lincoln are all dressed as "Where's Waldo." Courtesy of the Tate family

Solomon Family

Courtesy of the Solomon family

The Solomon family is from Berryton, Kansas. Mom Angela and dad Scott are huge "Game of Thrones" fans! Plus, their sons love dragons! Scott made Angela an iron throne out of an old Adirondack chair. That's pretty awesome if you ask us!

Mom Angela is dressed as Khalessi. Dad Scott is dressed as Jon Snow. Jack, 8, and Andrew, 5, are dressed as dragons. Courtesy of the Solomon family

Szkrybalo Family

Courtesy of the Szkrybalo family

The Szkrybalo family is from West Bloomfield, Michigan. Cole, 4, loves Al Roker, so when he had to get glasses this summer, he chose blue ones to match him! To go along with the family theme of being the minions from "Despicable Me," they also have an inflatable minion and minion pumpkin!

Jessica, Cole, 4, and Katie, 6 months, are all dressed as minions from "Despicable Me." Courtesy of the Szkrybalo family

Bill and Scott

Courtesy of Bill & Scott

Meet Bill and Scott from Easton, Pennsylvania. They brought Studio 1A to their home! It's complete with a TODAY desk, mugs, cutouts of Craig Melvin, Al Roker and Carson Daly along with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb's books. Did we mention their dynamite outfits, too? And most important, Bill and Scott are engaged to be married on Nov. 7.