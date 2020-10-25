Vote for your favorite costume from TODAY's #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration

TODAY's #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration is in full swing and we're so excited to bring the Halloween spirit to our virtual plaza this week. The festivities will build up to a spook-tacular celebration on Friday, Oct. 30. Each day, we'd like you, our viewers, to vote on which family you'd like to see return to our #MyTODAYPlaza on Friday. The four families with the most votes each day this week will be joining us (in costume, of course) then. We can't wait! Cast your vote and read about each family below.
Here are the families featured on Monday.
Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina
Meet Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina from Wall, New Jersey. For Halloween this year, they're dressing up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus." These 7-year-olds have been best friends since they were toddlers, and their moms say they have an "unbreakable" bond. It's fitting, then, that their characters are sisters!
Nolasco family
Next up we have the Nolasco family from Missouri City, Texas. They're dressing as "Wizard of Oz" characters. The Nolascos love Halloween and each year dress up in a cohesive family theme.
Tribolet family
The Tribolet family from Spring, Texas, is celebrating Halloween by dressing up as a fire station. Mom Kristi started working on 2-year-old Caius' costume back in August because she wanted it to be perfect. Did we mention he's obsessed with firetrucks?
Krajacic family
The Krajacic family from Orlando, Florida, is remembering the legends of rock 'n' roll with their costumes this year. Mom Teauna is an infectious disease nurse who's been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic this year.