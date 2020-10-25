Vote for your favorite costume from TODAY's #MyTODAYPlazaween celebration

Here are the families featured on Monday.

Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina

Meet Alexandra, Vivienne and Alaina from Wall, New Jersey. For Halloween this year, they're dressing up as the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus." These 7-year-olds have been best friends since they were toddlers, and their moms say they have an "unbreakable" bond. It's fitting, then, that their characters are sisters!

Alaina is dressed as Winifred. Vivienne is dressed as Mary. Alexandra is dressed as Sarah. Jules Weston Photography

The Nolasco Family

Next up we have the Nolasco family from Missouri City, Texas. They're dressing as "Wizard of Oz" characters. The Nolascos love Halloween and each year dress up in a cohesive family theme.

Dilia Nolasco, 12, is dressed as Dorothy. Joaquin Nolasco, 4, is the Scarecrow. Dad Rafael is the Cowardly Lion. Mom Maria is the Tin (Wo)man. The Nolasco Family

The Tribolet family

The Tribolet family from Spring, Texas, is celebrating Halloween by dressing up as a fire station. Mom Kristi started working on 2-year-old Caius' costume back in August because she wanted it to be perfect. Did we mention he's obsessed with firetrucks?

Caius is dressed as a firefighter. Mom Kristi is dressed as a fire. Dad Rodolphe is dressed as a Dalmatian. The Tribolet family

The Krajacic family

The Krajacic family from Orlando, Florida, is remembering the legends of rock 'n' roll with their costumes this year. Mom Teauna is an infectious disease nurse who's been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic this year.